“1 percent sport, 99 percent show,” said Max Verstappen prior to the Las Vegas GP. The champion was not happy with the Vegas way of organizing an F1 race. Yet after the race the Dutch driver sang ‘Viva Las Vegas!’ at the top of his lungs. The Vegas race is certainly in the top five best races in 2023. Let’s see if the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP can top that.

The longest season ever – 22 races like last year – comes to an end this weekend. And enjoy this season for a while, because 2023 will go down in F1 books as the most dominant year ever for Verstappen. He already has the highest winning percentage in a season ever. If Verstappen or Pérez win in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull will take over the record for the highest winning percentage in a season among the teams.

What should I know about the Abu Dhabi GP 2023?

The season finale will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The track has sixteen bends and measures 5.28 kilometers. The track was partly modified for the 2021 race. A slow chicane between the current Turns 4 and 5 was removed and a left-right-left combination later in the lap was replaced by a fast left turn now called Turn 9.

Regular viewers of the first free practice – are they actually there? – will see ten new names. Several drivers already took action during a practice session, such as Drugovich, Hadjar and Shwartzman. Only Zak O’Sulliavan and Jake Dennis are entering an official Formula 1 session for the first time. Below you will find all substitutes for the first training.

Driver Team Frederik Vesti Mercedes Jake Dennis Red Bull Racing Isaac Hadjar Red Bull Racing Robert Shwartzman Ferrari Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Pato O’Ward McLaren Théo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo Jack Doohan Alpine Oliver Bearman Hare Zak O’Sullivan Williams

Who has a lot at stake?

Another reason to watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP is the final battle for second place between the teams. Russell and Hamilton have together collected four points more than Leclerc and Sainz. A fair fight should be possible without Michael Masi, according to Toto Wolff.

At the bottom of the constructors’ championship, four teams will determine who comes last. Williams is in the best position with 28 points, followed by AlphaTauri with 21 points. Alfa Romeo has 16 points and Haas is last with 12 points. A higher ranking means more prize money, but also less wind tunnel time.

Sainz, Alonso and Norris are fighting for fourth place. Alonso and Sainz both have 200 points, but because Sainz won a race and Alonso did not, the Ferrari driver is now higher. Norris follows with 195 points. On paper, Leclerc is still competing for fourth place with 188 points, but he needs a dropout from the men in front of him to still compete for P4.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘Apart from many long straights, there are also plenty of beautiful bends. The atmosphere is very special, so close to the harbor and it is great to start a race in daylight and finish in the dark. A race at dusk!’, says Verstappen on his website, Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi?

It is actually cloudy in Abu Dhabi, but it does not rain during the race weekend. As Verstappen just said, we are dealing with a race in the twilight. The sun sets about half an hour after the start on Sunday. The second free practice and qualifying are in the dark and FP1 and FP3 are in daylight.

What time does F1 start in Abu Dhabi?

Friday

1st free practice: 10:30 am – 11:30 am

2nd free practice: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM