Why you will increasingly see a 'snow plow' on new cars

For young MX-5 owners, one of the first upgrades, together with a set of replica rims: the so-called Garage Vary front spoiler. Or often the 'Garage Vary Style' lip from eBay, because it costs a little less. This characteristic upgrade for the MX-5, which older (purist) owners prefer to call the snow plow, has now also found its way to the fully electric Porsche Macan. And there is a chance that more new cars will get a spoiler like this.

Porsche designer Peter Varga explains to Top Gear Netherlands why there is such a snow plow on the new Porsche Macan. “It's more for pedestrian safety. This is completely new [voor deze generatie] and it was quite difficult [om te ontwerpen].' The lip therefore does not generate any downforce and does not provide more range.

A vertical line seen from the side

The designer explains that, when viewed from the side of the bumper, you should be able to draw a vertical line between the top and bottom of the bumper. Put more simply: if you park the front bumper against a wall, the top and bottom must touch the wall. This is now the law. Because the Macan had an overbite, a snow plow had to be installed.

Varga admits that a chin spoiler may be a bit crazy for an SUV, which usually needs to have more of an off-road look. 'It's more of an on-road character. The first time we wanted to add this element, I wondered how big it would be.' He also had his doubts about it, that's clear. Yet he is now satisfied: 'It gives the car a new feeling. More on-road, sportier. I'm very happy with it.'

Also other cars with a snow plow

On the previous Macan, the bottom of the front bumper is more inward, because pedestrian safety requirements were more lenient when that generation was designed. All new cars must now meet these stricter requirements. Varga thinks that we will therefore see such a chin spoiler more often on new cars. But probably not on the next Porsche 911. It already has a flatter front bumper. Maybe you can pick a GV lip off eBay?