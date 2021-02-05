Is the TV or radio playing in the background while you read this article on your smartphone? Not a good idea! Because this so-called media multitasking affects your brain more than you think.

A.We check Instagram on tablets, answer messages on mobile phones, and watch Netflix on the side. This scenario does not only play out in many living rooms during the corona pandemic. Nowadays we are very often exposed to digital overstimulation. Although it works well against boredom, it is likely to damage your attention. Because anyone who thinks they can distribute this across several media at the same time is wrong.

Media multitasking impairs the ability to concentrate and memory.

This is what researchers at Stanford University in the United States want found out have and report on it in the journal “Nature“.

Our memory fluctuates – from person to person and from day to day. Some of them can still name the individual building blocks of DNA years after leaving school, while others no longer even know what they had for breakfast. If we can reproduce a book chapter perfectly on one day, we will no longer remember the end of a film on another.

The team of psychologists and neurologists from Stanford University wanted to know where these differences came from and whether the simultaneous media consumption was related to them. For this purpose, 80 test persons between the ages of 18 and 26 completed various memory exercises while their pupil movements and brain waves were measured with an EEG. These body reactions allow conclusions to be drawn as to whether someone will remember a certain thing or not.

Increased alpha activity in the back of the skull has been linked to inattention, wandering, and distractibility.

“We also know that constrictions in the pupil diameter – especially before performing various tasks – are related to performance degradations such as slower reaction times and wandering thoughts,” explains the study’s lead author.

First, the study participants were shown photos of objects on a screen. After a ten-minute break, objects were presented to them again. The subjects should now say whether they had seen them before. In a further experiment, they were asked to assess whether anything was changed in the motifs themselves. The researchers also asked them about their media multitasking habits, whether they regularly watched TV and surfed the Internet and wrote news at the same time.

The result: Those who said they were doing media multitasking had a shorter attention span and forgot the images more quickly.

However, the authors of the study emphasize that this is initially a correlation and not causality.

We cannot say that frequent media multitasking causes persistent inattentiveness and poor memory. But we understand more and more how the two are related.

Nevertheless, it stands to reason that the simultaneous use of several media influences memory, says the psychologist and cognitive scientist Simon Hanslmayr from the University of Glasgow in an independent classification of the study. He also thinks it’s positive that an investigation is looking into the role of attention in remembering:

“We already know a lot about how attention directs the storage of information, but little about how attention influences the retrieval of that information.”

We have to be able to remember in order to function every day at all, says Hanslmayr. Diseases that affect memory, such as Alzheimer’s, show how fundamentally this is.

So turn off your TV now so you can remember this article tomorrow.