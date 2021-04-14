The more people are vaccinated around the world, the more the trend grows: users uploading their vaccination certificates to social networks. This is very dangerous: There is personal information there and it can be stolen from you.

It is understood that the joy of celebrating a step forward towards what -eventually will be- the end of the pandemic that has been plaguing the world since the end of 2019 wants to be expressed in some way. But it can be done more safely.

The problem is that in a vaccination certificate we find a name, document and other sensitive data. It is a way of celebrating, but unfortunately it can also sometimes expose people in front of the fraud and identity theft.

“Posting photos of the vaccination certificate may seem like a way to celebrate an important milestone in approaching the end of last year’s difficult experiences in the pandemic,” says Christopher Budd, senior manager of global threat communications at Avast, one of the the best known antivirus in the world.

“It may also seem like a good way to encourage other people who might be ‘vaccine negative’ or undecided. But taking a photo of your actual certificate and posting it is not the best way to accomplish these things and can increase the risks around identity theft, ”he adds.

Why? Because the full name and date of birth are “Potentially sufficient for someone to try to initiate an identity theft attempt against us, especially if they can combine it with other personal information that may be publicly available through public records and / or social networks”, Explains the specialist.

And another key point: “Specific information about the vaccine, the vaccination date and who administered it could allow someone to try to gain access to personal health information by posing as the person by calling ‘to verify’ something “, a very repeated case during the quarantine, according to the expert.

Even if all the information on the certificate is information that criminals could obtain elsewhere, there is no need to make their work easierScammers are always on the lookout for these types of operations.

Because here’s the thing with scammers: they’re always looking for the next way to get in.

How to party or give visibility safely

Here, Avast’s recommendations.

Take a photo of the vaccination itself: take a photo while the healthcare professional is prodding you, with their permission, of course. Post it on Facebook; share it in your Stories; tweet it; upload it to the network.

Take a selfie with your Band-Aid: Wait until you get home, put on something cute, and take a selfie with your band-aid and a little caption.

Take a picture outside the vaccination site: If you are getting vaccinated at a clinic, ask someone to take your picture right outside. So, you are fulfilling the double function of publicizing the places in your area that are doing this important work and celebrating your vaccination.

Hide all personal information: If you really want to share your vaccination certificate and you simply think that there is no other way to express your joy on the networks, I covered with a finger all the pertinent information. Don’t just scribble, as they can be eliminated with a little knowledge of image management (although it’s best not to post it at all).

Opt for text only: For those who are especially excited, nothing says “feelings” like white text on a black background. Share your feelings! After all, we are dealing with a pandemic.

