













Why you shouldn’t miss Pluto?









Pluto will arrive thanks to Netflix, which will distribute the adaptation of Naoki Urusawa’s manga. And the collaboration of Osamu Tezuka and Takashi Nagasaki is considered. Furthermore, this work has great influence from the mecha narratives that promoted manganime culture in the West.

Obviously, I mean Astroboy, one of the most important titles in every sense – culturally, politically, historically-socially… – for Japan; also is part of the universe of Pluto, Although not in a fundamental way, we mean that Urusawa’s work is completely original, but it does take up important issues from the manga of Osamu Tezuka, one of the fathers of manganime.

Pluto Not only does it promise to be excellent – ​​we have already seen the animation that Netflix is ​​preparing for us – but it is, we can verify it with the manga that is already finished. Nevertheless, We tell you why you can’t miss this delivery in autumn 2023.

Source: Netflix

Pluto will be one of the best of fall 2023

What is Pluto about?

The story is set in a world where robots and humans coexist. However, it seems that despite starting from a friendly framework in principle, everything is about to change due to the different readings of the construction of the new society.

The protagonist is a detective who, along with other emblematic robots, will have to go out to solve the mystery of a serial killer who eradicates the friendliest robots in the world. From there we can see AstroboyIn addition, other interesting cyber faces will be presented that will help us construct thoughts that go far beyond science fiction.

Source: Netflix

Why is this work by Naoki Urusawa important?

There are questions that, no matter how the world advances, society asks itself: what is art? what makes us human? what is the origin of language? What to do when faced with the pain of others? And, precisely, those types of interwoven ideas are what Urusawa tries to illuminate in his deliveries.

By the way, he expects an ending that is far from being one for each of his works. Good, the story of Pluto proposes a critique and sustains a discourse in its narrative. The fact of generating a discussion is important because it is not a model of ideas, but rather a resonance in which you can see nuances and change your opinion, rather than motivating reflection and reflection of ideas, it seems to give space to different perspectives.

One of the main premises of Pluto focuses on humanity, more specifically, seeks to build ideas about what makes us human. There are several positions on how man is born: if he is evil by nature or if the world forms him malevolent. Regardless of what you think, Urusawa’s delivery will make sure you think more carefully and with different arguments.

Source: Shōgagukan

In the end, are the tendency to reject what is different, egocentrism and violent confrontation more common characteristics in humans than respect and openness to dialogue, among other ideally human things?

Do emotions generate art and because of this robots cannot create it? And after that, what kind of person fears the distinctiveness – or indistinction – of robots? What is the origin of evil, and what if this is what could really be more human than anything else?

Pluto It is a very interesting story that plans to elaborate different perspectives on these aspects, However, it is not reduced to this philosophical question, but is filled with action and sensitivity to how the other characters appear. Because it is a crime mystery and science fiction delivery. That’s right, there are quite a few expectations surrounding its story!

Pluto It is the delivery that we have waited for so long, a seinen that could finally make way for new stories and animations that invite us to reflect while we rest for a moment.

How many manga chapters does Pluto have?

The manga work of Pluto It consists of 65 chapters compiled in eight volumes. Currently, the work is available for Mexico in Panini editions. So you can purchase it before the anime premieres on the streaming platform, or of course, after.

Source: Shōgagukan

When is Pluto released?

It will be released on October 26 Pluto on Netflix. Remember that monster, another work by the same author is also available on the platform. This consists of 76 chapters and is one of the deliveries considered the most brilliant.

It should be noted that the edition of the story The nameless monsterfrom the universe of Monsterwill also be published in physical format.

