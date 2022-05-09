Cooking & EatingThere is nothing more annoying than just finding green bananas in the supermarket or in your own fruit bowl at home. Especially if you still want to mix it in a smoothie for breakfast or eat it as a concentrate before your workout. Can you ripen the fruit faster?

“If you want to keep the bananas for a while and if they are not yet for direct consumption, it is best to buy green ones,” says Zincke Vandenbroucke, fruit and vegetable manager at supermarket chain Delhaize, the sister company of Albert Heijn. ,,Because: the yellower the bananas, the riper they are, of course, and the faster you have to eat them. If you want to eat sweet, ripe and tender bananas right away without having to spend time ripening, look at the fresh fruit for the ones with brown dots and spots. They are very ripe and therefore the sweetest.”

The way you store the bananas at home contributes a lot to the ripeness of the yellow fruit. “Whatever you do: do not keep the bananas in the fridge”, continues Vandenbroucke. “That’s not a good idea because they turn gray and gray in the fridge. The same goes for cold and drafty places. Keep it in a dry place at room temperature.” See also Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori faces tricky resistance in the Miami Masters 1,000 tournament



Quote

Keeping bananas in the fridge is not a good idea because they will turn gray and gray Zincke Vandenbroucke

Keep the bananas together

How you store them, in turn, depends on when you want to eat the banana. If you have time to ripen them slowly, the fruit bowl is the ideal place. ,,Be sure to keep the bananas together in a truss. Bananas that are kept together in a truss ripen faster than individual bananas. Which also helps: place the bananas next to other (ripe) fruit, such as apples and pears. That fruit produces ethylene, a type of gas that ensures that fruits ripen faster.”

The gas helps convert starch into sugar. “So it helps to let all the fruit ripen in the bowl. As a result, bananas ripen faster in the vicinity of other fruits. The reverse also applies: place a ripe banana with other less ripe fruit and you get the same result. The apples and pears ripen faster.”

Store bananas in a fruit bowl with apples or pears, among other things, the ethylene gas ensures that the fruit ripens faster. © Shutterstock



How do you get a banana ripe right away?

Would you like to speed up the ripening process because you need the banana quickly? Then putting the bananas in a paper bag is a good start. The development of the ethylene gas will then accelerate. And you can speed up the process even more by adding extra fruit to that same bag. You are guaranteed to have ripe bananas within two days at the latest.



Quote

By heating a banana in the oven or microwave, you speed up the ripening process

Isn’t two days fast enough? Then you can also use coarser means. Put the unripe banana in the oven, place it on a baking tray or in an oven dish and put it in an oven, preheated to 150 degrees. You will have a ripe banana within the hour. Please note: the banana itself is ripe, but the taste does not necessarily ripen with it. Also keep in mind that you let the banana cool down for a while before you sink your teeth into it.

If even an hour isn’t fast enough, the microwave can be the savior of the maturing angel. Two minutes would be enough to turn a green into a yellow (tender) banana. Poke some holes in the skin, microwave and you’re done. But again: take into account a necessary cooling time to be able to enjoy a really tasty banana flavour. If the banana is on the verge of being ripe and unripe, it sometimes helps to put it outside in the sun for a while.

Love bananas? Danny Jansen tells in this video how to make a big trifle with banana:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.