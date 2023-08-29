Home page World

The sea provides relaxation for many people, but there is also danger lurking in the water. You should definitely not go swimming, especially if there is a certain wave pattern.

Bremen – Many travelers prefer to spend their summer holidays by the sea. Sun, a light breeze and a dip in the sea are perfect conditions to relax. However, it is often forgotten that there is a real force of nature behind the beach and the sea. The number of fatal swimming accidents is increasing and even good swimmers occasionally underestimate the current and the waves. If bathers see a certain kind of waves, they should definitely not go swimming: the cross waves are life-threatening.

Cross waves are a dangerous phenomenon in the sea – do not go swimming

The cross waves, also known as cross seas, arise when the wind turns and two waves meet. According to Knowledge Magazine Geo waves that are influenced by more distant weather conditions meet with other waves that are driven by local winds – this creates a superimposition of the two waves.

“Then, due to the change in direction, quasi ‘new’ waves meet old ones that had already formed before,” explained Dr. Ralf Weisse from the Helmholtz Center Hereon in Geesthacht the Reisemagazin travel book. These colliding movements create the square-looking waves, which can vary in size depending on the wind. Incidentally, the square pattern often does not always emerge. “Usually, cross waves show a chaotic pattern.”

Dangerous phenomenon in the sea: Cross waves can even pose a danger for ships

The cross waves are not a rare phenomenon and occur, for example, in the North Sea and even more common in the Atlantic. This is because cold fronts regularly pass there. “We even observe that storms from other regions can bring new waves, which then contribute to the formation of cross waves,” explained Weisse.

The cross waves are difficult to predict and are therefore not only dangerous for swimmers in the sea, but even for ships, reports Geo. The cross waves make it very difficult for shippers to hit the right angle of the wave. “Of course, if these are coming from different directions, it’s more difficult to adjust to them and correctly assess a potential danger,” explained Weisse. Since there are two superimposed waves, they often differ significantly in size. (kiba)