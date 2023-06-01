Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:37 p.m.

















It may be a totally unconscious act, but flushing the toilet with the lid up can have consequences you didn’t even imagine. A study carried out by aerosol experts from the University of Colorado in the United States has revealed new data on the effects of flushing the toilet.

To carry out this study, experts from the University of Colorado have used a laser system and high-speed cameras to analyze the behavior of the microdroplets of water that are expelled when the toilet chain is pulled. These particles, invisible to the naked eye, have been the target of research.

Why you should lower the cover when pulling the chain



This study seeks for citizens to understand the behavior of these particles and the consequences of their propagation. Particles flushed down the toilet can be the cause of the transmission of common intestinal pathogens such as salmonella. Therefore, the ventilation and cleanliness of public toilets should be improved.

Thanks to this study, it has been possible to measure the speed and propagation of the aerosols that are created in the process of flushing the toilet. The journal Scientific Reports has published information about the study and the thoughts of the research’s lead author, John Crimaldi. “Aerosols can transmit various infectious diseases, such as Covid or the flu. By flushing, toilets release pathogens present in faeces,” explains Professor Crimaldi.

According to this research, it has been found that these small drops move at a speed of two meters per second and can rise up to a height of one and a half meters thanks to kinetic force. The smallest droplets can remain airborne for several minutes, increasing the risk of pathogen transmission.

During the laboratory investigation, the droplets were mainly directed up and towards the back wall of the toilet, although the movement of the aerosols is unpredictable once they rise into the air. The scientists only used water in the study, but they believe that the presence of feces and toilet paper could increase the amount of aerosols generated in a real environment.

This is why it is so important to close the toilet lid before flushing, as it will form a shield against aerosols. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the virus is not easily transmitted through surfaces, but there are many other viruses that can be spread when you touch contaminated surfaces and put your hands to your mouth or eyes.