This Thursday, June 24, Microsoft will unveil, at a global event, the long-awaited Windows 11. Although the company gave few clues, Rumors began to circulate on the internet along with a download version.

Different sites – such as the page Beebom, which is asked to be removed from the search results- They offer to download a free trial version in ISO format.

Although the general recommendation is not to install it, since the system does not provide sufficient security guarantees and the main novelties are not included.

Another reason is that the leaked version of Windows 11 is an incomplete build. Namely, a preview version that does not guarantee minimal stability and security to run any kind of tasks outside of test environments.

Microsoft’s revamped app store, according to a recent leak.

The Windows that circulates through some clandestine sites and through torrent networks, It is dated May of this year. This is a clear sign that this is a product where only the basic functions are enabled.

Some experts even argue that this software under development would not actually be Windows 11, but a version of Windows 10 with some aesthetic modifications.

Downloading it not only represents an act of piracy, rather, it opens a security breach from which cybercriminals behind this leak will be able to take advantage.



The new view offered by Windows 11.

This is the reason why Microsoft has not announced the operating system yet, Nor has it launched a beta for developers to work and until the last minute, it continues to incorporate adjustments in its Redmond headquarters.

Great expectation

The clandestine version and some photos that began to circulate confirmed that the name of the product would be “Windows 11” and among its novelties, it shows the new Microsoft desktop user interface along with other changes and improvements in the operating system.

Its user interface is focused on the style of what was known from Windows 10X with a new start menu design and also an animated start button.

Also, the application windows are rounded, with a more modern design, colored folders (instead of the classic yellow ones), a new configuration experience and new sounds.

The leak also highlights that there will be other default wallpapers and a new widget panel for calendar, news, weather, and other themes.

The questioned Live Tiles, these animated tiles that show dynamic information of the applications of the start menu disappear. This new concept from Microsoft for Windows 11 offers applications “pinned” at the top and recommended at the bottom.

According to the leaked information, Windows 11 it could have several versions focused on different needs, thus Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, Home would emerge.

This new operating system could be available as a routine update at the end of October this year, free of charge for all current Windows 10 devices.

However, as with its predecessor, Users will likely have the option to postpone the update for just a few weeks. Afterwards, you will have to pay to obtain it.

SL