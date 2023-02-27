Pamela Anderson was not Humphrey Bogart when she was offered a role that, in theory, had a lot to do with the Rick of White House, but in practice it was a flimsy adaptation of a comic published by Dark Horse. What milonga would her agent tell her to embark her on such nonsense. I imagine something like what Elizabeth Berkeley must have been told about showgirls. Both movies (Barb Wire and showgirls) went to the movies what the HSM Erebus and the Terror to navigation.

But while showgirls is justly claimed, Barb Wire slides through the Netflix catalog in the wake of the documentary about the most desired woman in the world and at the same time the most reviled: Pamela Anderson. Recording a homemade porn is not a crime (and should not be seen as such), but doing Barb Wire yes it is a bit.

As well as a synod of post-apocalyptic tropes, it’s a fossil from a time when comic book adaptations were neither serious nor important: The shadow, The Raven, judge dredd, Darkman, Ninja Turtles, Dick Tracy, Howard Duck, Spawn, Tank Girl and others that, if you remember them, will make you twist your nose.

I bet that during the gestation of Barb Wire More people than necessary expressed their opinion since the only two things they saw clearly were, excuse me, Pamela’s two boobs. See Barb Wire in 2023, when the film is set in 2017, it’s pure cognitive dissonance. The future is always worse than what dystopias sell us, but without carding, without leather suits, without tuned cars and without Pamela Anderson. Really: give this sadomaso-pop fantasy for teenagers a chance, it’s sure to be better than that series that bores you to death, but you have to watch it because it’s the one you have to comment on.

