Cooking & EatingTomorrow is International Hummus Day. It’s high time to take a closer look at the chickpea spread, because it has become very popular in the past ten years. At least five flavors can be found in every supermarket.

Guy Moss, originally from Israel, is the owner of hummus restaurant Sir Hummus in Amsterdam and makes no bones about it. ,,What do I think of the hummus in the supermarkets? I compare myself to an Italian looking at the frozen pizza in the supermarket. It’s okay every now and then, but it’s nothing compared to the fresh pizza at a good pizzeria.”

The biggest difference, according to Moss, is the addition of all kinds of ingredients, such as preservatives and chemical flavors. As a result, supermarket hummus can be kept for weeks, while traditional hummus only lasts a few days. A good reason to pay attention to the real ones on the occasion of International Hummus Day on May 13th.

Moss: ,,Traditional hummus has only four ingredients: chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and salt. People have become accustomed to a strong hummus taste due to all the additives, but traditional hummus doesn't taste that strong at all. It's about the chickpeas and tahini, a subtle taste, not too aggressive and not too much garlic."

There is no oil in authentic hummus

Traditional hummus contains a minimum of 70 percent chickpeas and about 15 percent tahini. A look at the labels of supermarket hummus tells us that almost no variant in the supermarket achieves these percentages.

There is also no olive oil in authentic hummus, but you pour it generously over the spread afterwards, so that you can taste the taste of the oil better. Supermarket hummus has the oil already mixed in to make it smoother and prevent it from drying out. A cheaper oil is often used, such as sunflower or rapeseed oil.

Hummus contains iron and vitamin B

Hummus is known as a healthy spread and a healthy variation on dipping sauce. Is that image correct? Partly, says dietician Berdien van Wezel. "Hummus contains iron and vitamin B, which is not in most other spreads." Chickpeas also contain a relatively high amount of protein and fiber. "But the ready-to-eat hummus is also very high in calories, and it contains a lot of saturated fat and salt. That is not so good for your kidneys," continues Van Wezel. Some flavors also have sugar added. "Hummus is therefore a healthy sandwich spread in itself, but be sparing with the ready-to-eat variants." Hummus from the supermarket is therefore not in the Wheel of Five. The homemade version according to a traditional recipe is.



Quote

Invest in good tahini, one that doesn’t taste too bitter. There are great Lebanese, Israeli and Syrian tahini Guy Moss owns hummus restaurant Sir Hummus

This is how you make hummus according to a traditional recipe

But how do you make that traditional hummus? The golden tip from hummus expert Moss: ,,Buy good quality dried chickpeas, soak them overnight and then boil them to soften them. That’s how we do it in the restaurant.” It is not his preference, but if you are short on time you can also use canned chickpeas. “But cook them briefly so that they soften.” Adding baking powder while cooking can help make the chickpeas even softer. ,,And invest in good tahini, one that doesn’t taste too bitter. There are great Lebanese, Israeli and Syrian tahini that you can buy locally,” Moss tips.

Furthermore, you only add some lemon juice and possibly a small pinch of salt. Finally, garnish your authentic hummus dish with olive oil and (fresh) coriander, parsley and/or a pinch of paprika.

Make your own hummus: in the video below you will see step by step how to do this.





