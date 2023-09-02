The above council plate gives away why you should not buy a white or black BMW for the time being.

A while ago, a boat turned the Wadden Sea upside down. Wadden Sea, Wadden Sea, What a sea, thought a car on the Freemantle Highway, before igniting itself in sheer joy. However, this self-immolation caused the necessary misery. Of course, first of all concerning the loss of life of one of the crew members.

Then the ship bobbed rudderlessly over the raging waters for a while. Until it was rescued and moved to the Eemshaven. There it turned out that four of the twelve decks remained reasonably unaffected by the fire. It was reported that especially electric cars on board came out of the adventure unscathed. And that the fire was not due to a battery car.

In the meantime, the cars that are kind of whole have been disembarked. At first glance, however, they certainly do not all appear to be EVs. Images show that mainly 3-Series have been saved. Even some M3’s and even M3 CS’s here and there. The overall image resembles a Mondrian painting from his cubist period. Lots of white and black. Here and there a little dark blue and sparingly some red. The latter especially on Z4s.

And then of course the question is what will happen to the cars. That is basically up to BMW. But tipster Piet already gives us a cheeky message: don’t buy a black or white BMW for the time being. Of course, it may not be rational. But hey, you don’t want to feel like your brand new car has acquired a lasting barbecue aroma in the salty sea air, do you?

This article Why you should not buy a white or black BMW for the time being appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#buy #white #black #BMW #time