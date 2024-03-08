“Yes, sir, I understand that your television is broken, you should not use the remote control either,” would of course be madness to hear from a television repairman. The remote control belongs to the television, so you should be able to use it. This logic does not always hold. Many modern cars come with a repair kit instead of a spare wheel, but it's best not to use that.

Many modern cars nowadays no longer have a spare wheel in the back, but a repair kit. Eliminating a wheel saves space, money and weight, but really nothing beats the spare wheel. The repair kit in the back of the car is really a last resort. You use the patch to get home, but then you actually have to have your entire tire replaced.

The repair kit could cost you a tire

The kit consists of a tire pump and repair material. You spray this product into the tire with the compressor and when you then drive for a while, the product seals the leak. This is not a permanent repair, so you will still have to visit the tire specialist or garage to have the leak closed. And he won't be happy to hear that you used the repair kit.

To prevent imbalance in the wheel, all filler must be removed. This is such a difficult job that in many cases the garage recommends getting a new tire. And while in most cases a small leak could easily have been repaired. A shame for the band, then. And with a bit of bad luck, the mess will also be on your rim and it will also need to be thoroughly cleaned.

The compressor is very convenient to use

When you get to your car in the morning and the tire is flat, you can start by placing the compressor from the repair kit on the wheel without the filler. If the tire deflates very slowly, the tire pump will give you enough air to drive to the garage. If it's a small puncture, they can quickly repair the tire there. If you have roadside assistance, you can also call that first.

Of course, the repair kit is there for a reason. If you find yourself standing somewhere in the middle of the night without telephone reception, you probably want to go home. In this emergency, you can use the filler and visit the garage the next day. Prepare yourself for a 'did you tinker with that yourself?' from the garage…