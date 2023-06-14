If you try to do something good for the world, it turns out that you only add fuel to the fire. Fire brigades in Germany scream bloody murder on social media about fallen cones that put people back upright. The fallen pylons are next to the road for a reason, it writes AD.

“If you see a traffic cone overturned at a fork in the road or at a junction in the forest or on country lanes, leave it there and don’t put it down again,” the fire station of the German village of Lippoldsberg writes on Facebook. Thanks to the pylons, firefighters and other emergency responders can take action more quickly.

Why are there fallen cones next to the road?

The cones work out like the breadcrumbs Hansel and Gretel. They show the emergency services the way. ‘In this way, the emergency in the forest or in the field can be found and resolved more quickly. Especially at this time, when the fields and forests are extremely dry, rapid intervention by the emergency services is required,’ writes the German fire brigade.

If you do pick up a pylon and remember this message, place the pylon exactly as you picked it up. ‘We place them with the point in the direction of travel. Then the emergency services following immediately know where to go,” says firefighter Sebastian Gellrich to the Märkische Allgemiene Zeitung.