What seems so inconspicuous and sweet at first glance can be dangerous for the child. Therefore, adults should never kiss babies. © Erin Lester/Imago

Giving a loving kiss to your own baby or that of a friend is not uncommon. An Australian now warns on Instagram: Don’t do it!

Kassel – Admittedly, babies can be pretty cute. So sweet that many adults would like to hug and kiss the little bundle of joy all day long. But now a woman says that this is not a good idea Australia. Because no matter how nice the gesture may be meant, it can have dangerous consequences for babies.

At least that’s how it was with Leah Green’s daughter. The young mother is now sharing her experiences on the “tinyheartseducation” Instagram page. After one-year-old Sadie was kissed on the mouth by an adult, a number of puss formed on the toddler’s face. The reason: cold sores. “The slightest touch made the scabs bleed and she cried out in pain,” Green writes in the post.

After adult kiss: Baby couldn’t sleep or eat because of pain

Her daughter’s pain was so great that the girl would neither eat nor drink. Weight loss and dehydration were the consequences. Also, Sadie got high fever; not an atypical symptom of herpes. “She was in a terrible state and clung to my waist for over four days,” Green continued on Instagram. Her mom didn’t want to let go of little Sadie. At the mere attempt to put her in her cot, the suffering child burst out screaming.

Concerned, the young mother said she went with her daughter to the doctor, who diagnosed the herpes virus, which is painful and sometimes dangerous for small children (see info box). He prescribed a pain-relieving ointment for the 21-month-old girl. But that didn’t help either. The fact that the wounds were healing had become a painful test of patience for little Sadie. And for her parents.

Cold sores in babies: It is best to go to the doctor immediately Many of you know it: It starts with an itchy mouth and ends with a painful blister on the lip: herpes. However, while the highly contagious viral disease, which is transmitted via saliva, is primarily annoying and unpleasant for adults, it should not be underestimated for babies and small children. Because if herpes breaks out in a child for the first time, it usually has stronger symptoms than adults. The virus infection often manifests itself with a high fever. If the child only has a single blister of pus, this is also called a “fever blister”. See also Ukraine says US does not oppose handover of Polish planes Children should never touch the herpes blisters with their fingers, let alone express them. Because then the virus could also spread to other regions. This could have fatal consequences for the eyes, including blindness. If purulent blisters have already formed, they can be treated well with a drying ointment. This should best be applied with cotton swabs. And the rule is: the sooner, the better. Therefore, it is best to go to the pediatrician immediately at the first sign. Once in the body, the virus usually lies dormant in the body of the infected person for life. Ultimately, that is what makes it so dangerous: Because then they can be passed on unnoticed. Therefore, it is better not to kiss babies.

Australian with no-kiss appeal on Instagram: “Better hurt the feelings of adults, but protect your babies!”

It took three, for Mama Leah, infinitely long weeks until daughter Sadie got better. Only if Sadie had consistently taken Panadol, which has the same pain-relieving and fever-reducing active ingredient as paracetamol, would have helped. Seeing her child suffer like that was horrifying for her, writes the Australian; especially if it is the first child.

That’s why Leah Green wanted to share the story on social media and warn other parents of the devastating consequences: “Please, please, please never let anyone kiss your child,” the young mother appealed. It doesn’t matter who it is, whether it’s parents, grandparents, strangers or friends, and whether they feel offended by the rejection. “Better hurt others’ feelings, but take care of your baby’s health,” she concludes. (Romina Kunze)

The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.