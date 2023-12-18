What is not included in your employment contract when you start working in the car industry, but is unknowingly a large part of your work, are the friends, family members and vague acquaintances who start a conversation with 'hey, you know something about cars, However?'. For example, you regularly receive links to cars that are for sale online with the question 'if it is something'. And we have noticed something recently with cars that supposedly come from the 'first owner'.

The problem is with cars that were delivered new abroad and only brought to the Netherlands later. Let's assume that there is basically nothing wrong with a car from abroad, as long as the maintenance history is complete and correct. Only: the seller must be honest. Because if you get a car from Germany and register it here, license plate check websites will say that the car belongs to the first owner – and sellers are happy to accept that. But that doesn't necessarily have to be true.

The RDW only keeps track of how many owners a car has had in the Netherlands. For example, we saw a ten-year-old car that has only been in the Netherlands for five years. It is possible that the owner has moved to the Netherlands and taken the car with him, but otherwise you are at least the second owner. What we're saying is: ask carefully whether the seller can prove that the car belongs to the 'first owner'. He may secretly mean 'first owner in the Netherlands' – that is quite a difference.

What's wrong with the second or third owner?

Here too, there is not necessarily anything wrong with a car that has had more than one owner. You can hardly avoid it if a car is of a certain age. But somehow, 'first owner' is always a good selling point, and it is sometimes used unfairly. We simply argue for a little extra honesty from the seller, or a little attentiveness from the purchasing party.

Or they are people who cannot count…

What we also sometimes see is people (or dealers) who advertise with 'first owner' in their Marktplaats advertisement, and then explain in the text that they bought it from the original buyer. Then you are the second owner, idiot. The moral is and remains: it is no problem at all to buy an imported car (especially if it is cheaper), but make sure you get complete clarity about the history of the car.