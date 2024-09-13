If you are traveling by plane, it is important that you know Which airports have the longest lines at security checkpoints in the United States?to be able to better select the boarding day or time and have an idea of ​​the time lost.

According to a study by the data collection company, SOAXwith the help of Qsensor metrics on waiting times in queues at 31 airports in the country, the first place goes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport with the longest TSA line in the United States

According to the ranking, FLL airport has a maximum wait of almost 16 minutes. Photo:iStock Share

Experts also analyzed the busiest day at the airline, suggesting that travelers Avoid Wednesdays, specifically at 5 in the morningwhere the time in line increases to 24 minutes and 51 seconds.

For its part, to travel comfortably and without inconvenience it is preferable to buy a ticket at the FLL Airport for Monday at 2 a.m., with a minimum wait time of 34 seconds.

Wait times in TSA lines at US airports

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 15:27. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 15:06. Los Angeles International Airport: 14:29. San Diego International Airport: 14:14. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 12:54. Harry Reid International Airport: 12:01. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 11:49 a.m. Salt Lake City International Airport: 11:39. San Francisco International Airport: 11:23. Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 10:31 a.m.

According to analysts, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has one of the shortest lines at security checkpoints, averaging 6 minutes and 5 seconds. This category also includes Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, leading the way with 3 minutes and 49 seconds of waiting time.