According to the criteria of
According to a study by the data collection company, SOAXwith the help of Qsensor metrics on waiting times in queues at 31 airports in the country, the first place goes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The airport with the longest TSA line in the United States
Experts also analyzed the busiest day at the airline, suggesting that travelers Avoid Wednesdays, specifically at 5 in the morningwhere the time in line increases to 24 minutes and 51 seconds.
For its part, to travel comfortably and without inconvenience it is preferable to buy a ticket at the FLL Airport for Monday at 2 a.m., with a minimum wait time of 34 seconds.
Wait times in TSA lines at US airports
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 15:27.
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 15:06.
- Los Angeles International Airport: 14:29.
- San Diego International Airport: 14:14.
- John F. Kennedy International Airport: 12:54.
- Harry Reid International Airport: 12:01.
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 11:49 a.m.
- Salt Lake City International Airport: 11:39.
- San Francisco International Airport: 11:23.
- Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 10:31 a.m.
According to analysts, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has one of the shortest lines at security checkpoints, averaging 6 minutes and 5 seconds. This category also includes Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, leading the way with 3 minutes and 49 seconds of waiting time.
#avoid #Florida #airport #study
Leave a Reply