It’s suffocating again, they’re popping up everywhere: flying ants. But where do these critters actually come from? And why do we see them every year?

“Flying ants are the fertile young queens and males of an ant colony,” he says André van Loon, affiliated with EIS Knowledge Center for Insects. “When those ants are fully grown, they grow wings.”

You see the small animals flying through the air, because they are engaged in a so-called ‘bridal flight’. In the air, the queens meet privileged males. In this scene, the female receives enough semen to lay fertilized eggs for the rest of her life. “After this process, the queens return to the ground to start a new ant colony,” says Van Loon. The males must pay for the ritual with their death.

Why are there so many flying ants now?

Why we see so many flying ants right now has everything to do with the temperature. "The new queens need enough food to grow. In the winter, food production virtually comes to a standstill, but it picks up again in the spring," says Van Loon. "As a result, their wings grow in the spring and they make the nuptial flight not long afterwards in the summer months."

Don’t worry, the flying ants won’t hurt a fly. Van Loon: “It is a beautiful natural phenomenon, you have to enjoy it.” And if an ant happens to land in your hair? “Just waving, nothing else.”

This article appeared on this site in 2022 and has been updated to reflect current events.