Although the years go by and new fashions arise, there are things that never change, especially those that are good and effective. Something like this happens with the Italian coffee makera classic in the coffee world that is still unquestionable reference today. With a simple system and an excellent result, few more can be asked for life, especially when it is early and the only thing that the body asks for is a good chute of caffeine.

However, although it seems that there is no possibility of error, there is and more than one ruins the coffee without realizing it. A trick that baristas recommend, and that makes the difference, is to leave the lid open. Now, Do you know what the reason is?

Tasty and no bitter aftertaste

The key in any coffee preparation method is in extraction controland although in the Italian coffee maker the margin of maneuver is lower, it can also be played with different parameters. Beyond the basics, choosing a good natural coffee, newly heated mineral water or not compacting coffee in the tank, leaving the lid open is something we should all do.

As Sébastien Racineux explains in the art of coffee, the high temperatures reached by the Italian coffee maker makes it more likely that coffee teats to bitter. To avoid this, the expert recommends putting it over low heat and with the open lid. Of course, you must go out little by little, always preventing it from sprinkling or rising.

| Source: Getty Images

The last step to take into account

Now, without waiting for all the water to come Lower the lid and remove the fire coffee maker. In addition, experts recommend that it is convenient to remove coffee a bit, to homogenize its components. Of course, without waiting for it to cool, since then all the effort will have been ruined.