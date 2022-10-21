The fines in Germany are still a lot lower than here, but the prices are always just a bit too high for the photo you get in return. It is therefore wise to check your speed if you see a speed camera. Abrupt braking is never a good idea, but certainly not with the blue speed cameras in Germany. You have nothing to fear as a motorist, it reported AD.

The blue speed cameras in Germany are real cameras, but they do not register speed. In Germany, trucks have to pay tolls on certain roads. On the highway the cameras hang above the asphalt, but outside the highways are these blue poles. They check passing trucks to see if they have paid their toll properly.

Other blue speed cameras

A blue color with a green stripe has been chosen so that motorists clearly recognize the posts and do not suddenly apply the brakes. Incidentally, they also have blue speed cameras in the north of Germany that do check for speed, but they look slightly different from the blue column you see in the photo.