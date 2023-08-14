Lawyer Shurkhovetsky: for filming the work of air defense may be attracted under the article on treason

The Crimean authorities will prepare proposals to tighten federal responsibility for the publication of photos and videos with the location and operation of military installations and defense systems of Russia – about this declared head of the republic Sergei Aksenov.

According to Aksyonov, it is necessary to bring to justice everyone who uploads images on the network that show the location and operation of military and strategic facilities, air defense systems (air defense) and other defense systems. The head of Crimea also noted that the publication of the results of Ukrainian terrorist attacks is unacceptable.

I believe that those who do [публикует снимки — прим. «Ленты.ру»]are willing or unwitting accomplices of the enemy, regardless of motives – whether it is a desire to hype, stupidity or malicious intent Sergei Aksenovhead of Crimea

Details about why the authorities and experts urge not to remove the work of air defense systems, as well as what responsibility may come for filming and publishing such materials, were found out by Lenta.ru.

Personnel for the Armed Forces

As military expert and director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuriy Knutov says in an interview with Lenta.ru, photographs of military equipment and, moreover, panoramas with it allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to determine its location in a matter of minutes. You don’t even need special programs for this – just the capabilities of Google and its maps.

The calculated coordinates allow the enemy to immediately strike with precision weapons and hit targets. At the same time, even details that are not obvious to the layman can give out secret information – for example, the part number on the equipment or the antenna, the dimensions of which will tell you at what frequencies the station operates.

This will allow the enemy to create interference and disrupt the operation of the complex. It is, of course, more difficult to do this with new technology, but in any case, the enemy will know which square is blocking air defense, and will be able to build the drone’s route in such a way that it will not be shot down and will fly to its destination – for example, to Moscow See also Concert Review Erin's career, which was performed in an atmospheric concert at the Culture House, desperately needed the next boost - the latest songs heard at the gig already promise good Yuri Knutovmilitary expert

The specialist notes: the destruction of air defense systems hits the country’s economy hard – the bill goes to tens of millions of rubles. And new complexes are manufactured for a long time and require the efforts of dozens of enterprises.

Lost in the fields

According to Yuri Knutov, until 2022, the location of air defense systems was mostly stationary, and the area around them was securely fenced. However, in the last year, the complexes have been moving quite often and in the field positions they no longer have the previous level of protection, which sometimes leads to curious situations.

So, on August 9, in one of the zones of operation of air defense systems, accidentally went Muscovite Alexander (name changed), who was looking for a former lover. She wrote to her friend that after parting with a young man, she had lost the meaning of life, turned off her phone and went into the forest.

A friend reported the incident to Alexander – and together they went to look for the missing

At some point, a fence came across on their way – but this did not bother the young people at all: they climbed over it and ended up in a protected military area. After that, they were detained and handed over to the police to clarify the circumstances. Such a procedure, Yuri Knutov explains, will await everyone who enters the air defense zone.

We must not allow the air defense system to be damaged, for example, due to a thrown radio beacon, which will then be recorded by the satellite. Therefore, if a person without malicious intent got into a protected area, he should try to leave it as soon as possible. You can not take pictures of objects and even more so call from this place Yuri Knutovmilitary expert

In search of criteria

During the course of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Russian politicians have repeatedly called on Russians to refrain from publishing photos of air defense systems and military equipment on the net. Therefore, Sergei Aksenov’s proposal to toughen the punishment for such pictures was approved at different levels – but with certain reservations.

Clear criteria are needed so that, on the one hand, not to damage the information component. And on the other hand, so that the new legislative norm does not turn into a tool to combat objectionable people. For example, with bloggers Alexander Kotsmilitary commander

Supported the initiative of Sergei Aksenov and the State Duma. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that punishment for publishing a photo of air defense work would complicate the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In many ways, drones, in addition to causing damage, are still reconnaissance in nature. They are necessary to identify our air defense systems. Therefore, I think that tougher liability for publications is necessary. Measures of this kind should be enshrined in legislation, here it is necessary to consider the degree of responsibility, this is another matter. Yuri ShvytkinState Duma deputy

Meanwhile, it is possible that the events of the past weekend became the reason for Aksyonov’s statement. On Saturday, August 12, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, appealed to residents and guests of the peninsula with a request not to remove the work of air defense. He also noted that online publications help the Armed Forces of Ukraine correct strikes.

But the very next day, August 13, law enforcement officers of Crimea detained a man: he wrote down and sent Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy received a video with footage of the local air defense system. And Shariy published this entry on his pages in social networks.

From fine to treason

At the moment, in Russia at the federal level there is no punishment for publishing photos and videos with the location and operation of the country’s defense systems – Vladislav Shurkhovetsky, a lawyer for the Moscow Bar Association Borodin and Partners, told Lente.ru about this. Therefore, in the case of the initiative of the Crimean authorities, we are not talking about toughening, but about introducing responsibility for such actions.

Currently, problems due to filming the operation of air defense systems and related publications may arise in regions where a medium level of response has been introduced by presidential decree – these are Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions Vladislav Shurkhovetskyadvocate

According to Shurkhovetsky, the average level of response gives local authorities a lot of powers – among other things, they can impose a ban on filming air defense systems. Such a violation will be qualified under Article 19.4 (“Disobedience to the lawful order of an official (…)”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

However, regardless of the place where the shooting was carried out, the filmer may be suspected of collaborating with foreign intelligence services. In this case, we can already talk about initiating a criminal case under Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for punishment up to life imprisonment.

As for the situation when a person finds himself in the air defense area, he can theoretically face liability under Article 20.17 (“Violation of the access control of a protected facility”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, and in case of a repeated violation – under Article 215.4 (“Illegal entry into a protected facility”) Russian Criminal Code Vladislav Shurkhovetskyadvocate

However, in this case, the investigation will have to prove that the territory where the air defense system was located was secure and fenced, and the violator saw the warning signs, but still deliberately penetrated.

***

It is worth noting that in Ukraine, the publications on the network of the work of air defense systems are approached much more radically. At the end of June, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that more than 200 people were prosecuted for disseminating information about the work of the defense forces.

The detainees were charged under an article on unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of Ukrainian troops. Most of these criminal cases have already gone to court: the defendants face up to 12 years in prison.