You spot the real optimists in the pub when they try to make a phone call against their better judgement, in the middle of the noise. Or would that be due to the liquid optimism? The same can be said of people trying to make a phone call in an open convertible. Audi came up with a clever trick, but that trick can also cause strange complaints.

The car brand developed belts with integrated microphones for the Audi R8 Spyder, Audi A5 Cabriolet and Audi TT Roadster. As soon as you fasten your seat belt, the infotainment switches to the microphones that are obviously much closer to your mouth than the microphone that is in the headliner of the car. Normally you should therefore be better understood with the seat belt on.

Microphones can break or get dirty

The first Audis with microphone belts are more than ten years old. And as can happen with any part of any car brand, things sometimes break. For example, on Audi forums you can read complaints from people who claim that they cannot be heard on the phone when they have their seatbelt on, but can be heard when they unplug the seatbelt. The belt microphone is probably broken.

It is also possible that the microphones in the belt get clogged with dirt, just like your phone sometimes does. But especially if you bought the car second-hand and have no idea that there are microphones in your belts, you can be faced with a big puzzle when you notice that the car kit reacts to your belt. Now you know why that is.