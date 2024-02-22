Hey, Golf driver. Yes, you, with your as-socially wide car. Something to compensate? Your Golf is so wide that in some places on the highway in Germany it is not even allowed to overtake. You are the incarnation of everything that is wrong in this consumer society. At least, if you ask the regulators of German roadworks. Because in Germany an average hatchback is quickly too wide.

During roadworks in Germany you have to be very careful which lane you take, because even a Volkswagen Golf can be too wide for the narrowed left lane. We secretly already had a message about this in 2019, but it A.D is now bringing the advice back to the attention of winter sports enthusiasts going to Germany. It could easily save you a small fine.

Before the Baustelle In Germany, there is often a sign with the maximum width for the left lane. According to the German news magazine Focus it happens that cars wider than 2 meters are not allowed to cross the restricted lane. The problem is that the Polizei does not look at the width of the carriage, but of the width of the car including exterior mirrors. And that's quite a difference.

A little hatchback is already too wide

A seventh-generation Golf is only 1.8 meters wide, but if you include the two exterior mirrors, you suddenly reach 2.03 meters. Cars such as the Ford Focus, Hyundai i10 or Opel Astra would also be too wide, according to the website. And we haven't even mentioned all the popular SUVs and crossovers. Nowadays there are many lanes in the Baustelle where the car may be 2.10 meters.

How much is the fine if your car is too wide?

It is advisable to check the specifications of your car online before departure, so that you can see what the total width is. Are you still going wrong? Then the fine only 20 euros. If you are involved in an accident with a car that is too wide, you may be held liable for the damage. Or actually your insurance. In any case, the damage will then be a lot more expensive.