Few people know this, but crashes will never happen again at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. No track is as safe as the most dangerous track in the world. At least that’s what you can conclude when you watch the major Nürburgring channels on YouTube. That’s crazy, because these channels have grown up with compilation videos and raked in millions of viewers with hard crashes on the Nürburgring.

Until a few years ago, YouTube channels were allowed to post any crash they filmed online. But about three years ago, the Nürburgring tightened the rules for the media license. This license is mandatory for YouTube channels with more than 10,000 subscribers and, for example, Instagram accounts with more than 40,000 followers.

The new rules stated that major crashes during Touristenfahrten (i.e. public days) may no longer be published. Small botsinks can still be put online. The YouTube channels now mainly focus on compilations of special moments, special cars and small skids.

Can you film yourself along the Nürburgring?

Incidentally, it is not illegal for you as a visitor to film the Nürburgring. This can be done from the car or while standing along the track. These videos are then officially for private use. Still, of course, they sometimes end up on YouTube and Instagram, so that every now and then a video shows up of a spicy crash. But if you use the images to earn money yourself, you must have a license and comply with the rules.

Maybe it’s better that there are few crashes online

Too bad for the disaster tourists at home, but somehow we understand the rules. The crash compilations always have a large reach and also end up with people who have nothing to do with the Nürburgring. They get a wrong picture of the Nordschleife and then start to think something about it again. And you know that people with opinions are the worst. Before you know it, someone will interfere and the days with public Touristenfahrten will come into question.

To ensure that everyone can continue to drive for a nice amount on the most beautiful circuit in the world for the time being, there are strict media rules. As on any circuit in the world, accidents happen at the Nürburgring. That’s just the case with track riding, you know that. Only the images will often no longer appear on the internet. Not publicly, at least.