The acting second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, gave a Sumar rally this weekend in which she mentioned the “technological elites” and a supposed “plan B” to “flee the world and protect themselves.” “Those elites are aware that we are going to hell,” she said. This is not an idea by Díaz, as some media outlets have ventured. It refers to the reflections of Douglas Rushkoff (New York, 62 years old), a thinker and journalist who has recently given interviews in Spain on the occasion of the Spanish edition of his latest book, Survival of the richest. His work reveals the thoughts of several billionaires related to the thriving technology sector. Specifically, he focuses on their escapist strategies to save themselves from the eventual end of the civilization to which they are contributing.

In 2017, Rushkoff had a private meeting with five senior executives with ten-figure assets. They did not want to know the latest in technology and networks, their specialty, but rather to discuss how they would be more likely to survive the “event” that will ruin everything, whether it takes the form of environmental collapse, social unrest, nuclear explosion, solar storm, unstoppable virus. , great computer sabotage or rebellion of the machines. These ultra-wealthy preppers asked him, among other things, about the best possible locations for private underground bunkers or how to gain the loyalty of the security guards at their shelters, who include former Navy SEALs or elite police officers, so that they do not They turn against the boss. He also says that Rushkoff’s answer to this last question (treat them well from now on and pay them good salaries) caused laughter.

More information

The intellectual understood that the elite that controls the technology industry is not only immensely rich: it also assumes that we are not on the right path as a civilization, so they prepare strategies to flee and take cover when the catastrophe arrives. The wealthiest go beyond the luxury bunkers. Jeff Bezos wants to travel to space; Elon Musk, colonize Mars. Peter Thiel (Palantir) aims to reverse the aging process. Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Ray Kurzweil (Google), upload their minds to computers. Mark Zuckerberg, taking refuge in the metaverse.

“Many people see these titans of technology as our heroes,” Rushkoff tells EL PAÍS. “I want it to be seen that the vision of the future that Thiel, Musk or Zuckerberg have is very dark. “More than emulating them, we should laugh at them.”

Author of twenty volumes, three documentaries and one podcast weekly and regular contributor to time and The New York TimesRushkoff has been considered by MIT as one of the 10 most important thinkers in the world on technological matters.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.