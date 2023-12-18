At first, it was just a flower, but Emmanuel Mendoza, a student at Texas A&M University, worked hard to help it sprout.

When this five-petaled thing emerged from his collection of English pea plants in late October, followed by more flowers and even pea pods, he could see the future it could portend in another world millions of miles from Earth. .

These were no ordinary pea plants. Some grew in soil that mimicked Mars' inhospitable regolith, a mix of weathered rocks and minerals. To that, Mendoza had added frass—the waste from the larvae of the black soldier fly. Basically, insect dung.

Mendoza and his collaborators' goal was to investigate whether poop and the insects that created it could one day help astronauts grow food and manage waste on Mars. Black soldier fly larvae could eat astronauts' organic waste and process it into frass, which could be used as fertilizer to make plants grow in extraterrestrial soil.

Humans could consume the plants, and even foods made from the larvae, generating more waste so the cycle continues.

Astronauts will have to grow food on Mars. But gardening doesn't just require soil, a little water and a ray of sunshine. It also requires insects, such as the black soldier fly, and microorganisms that keep these ecological systems functioning.

“Nowadays, when you go to space, it's more like taking an extended camping trip,” said Scott Parazynski, a former NASA astronaut who spent nearly two months in space. Astronauts carry freeze-dried, or freeze-dried, food. If they are on the International Space Station, they may observe, but rarely consume, fresh vegetables from an experimental plot.

However, to remain for an extended period on the surface of Mars, astronauts will not be able to depend on their space cupboards. They will need Martian gardens. And Martian gardens will need a little help, perhaps from black soldier fly larvae and their excretions.

“They are voracious, they will eat almost anything,” said Hellen Elissen, a researcher at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

In the last 5 or 10 years, scientists have begun using frass—rich in nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and also bacteria—as fertilizer.

Elissen recently published a paper on how excrement affects plants and soil, and one of his main conclusions was that the value of insect waste matches the value of their food. “Have you heard the phrase 'you are what you eat'?” she asked. “The same goes for larvae.”

Jeffery Tomberlin, professor of entomology at Texas A&M University, knows this well after 25 years of studying black soldier flies. And he has recruited others to his cause: one graduate student, Noah Lemke, researches the reproductive behavior of flies.

The idea of ​​a complete system was soon formed. The larvae could eat astronauts' food waste and produce frass to fertilize spoiled alien soil, which could then grow food plants. The larvae could then be ground up to obtain a source of protein that astronauts (or whatever animals they bring with them) could consume.

“You have this system in which humans feed the flies, the flies feed the plants and animals, and the plants and animals feed the humans,” Mendoza said.

The three decided to test the fertilizing capacity of frass on English peas, planted in simulated Martian soil. They mixed the excrement with the soil in different proportions.

“Peas behave similarly in both Martian soil and potting mix,” Lemke said, if conditions are right. Too much frass, and the plants receive too many nutrients. Too little frass, and they don't get enough nitrogen, Lemke explained.

Eating peas fertilized by fly larvae is one thing, but eating the baby insects themselves might be harder for astronauts to swallow.

“They'll probably make it work somehow, but I wouldn't want to be the first to have to try it,” Parazynski said.

By: SARAH SCOLES