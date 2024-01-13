This Saturday, Taiwan cemented its commitment to sovereignty with the election of Lai Ching-te as president of the island for the next four years, an electoral result that predicts an even greater escalation of tensions with China, which considers this territory a rebellious province.

With 100 percent of the tables counted, Lai, current vice president and candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP), has 40.05 percent of the votes, beating the opposition candidates of the Kuomintang (KMT), Hou Yu-ih (33.49 percent of the votes), and the People's Party of Taiwan (PPT), Ko Wen-Je (26.46 percent).

In an appearance before the foreign press, Lai assured this Saturday that these elections showed that, between “democracy and authoritarianism”, the Taiwanese chose to remain “on the side of democracy.”

“The Republic of China-Taiwan will continue to walk alongside the democracies of the world,” said the 63-year-old politician, who appeared accompanied by the vice president-elect and former de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim.

Previously, The KMT and PPT candidates publicly acknowledged their defeat, which was mitigated, in part, due to the results of the parliamentary elections, in which no party obtained a majority.

We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from China's continued threats and intimidation.

“I respect the final decision of the people of Taiwan. I congratulate Lai and Hsiao. Please do not fail the expectations of the Taiwanese,” said the KMT candidate, who asked to preserve the “unity” of the island in times of “crisis” in the Taiwan Strait.

Although he has publicly shown himself in favor of maintaining the status quo, the election of Lai Ching-te represents a step further in Taiwan's “disconnection” with China, after eight years in which there has been no communication between both governments.

A reality that has not harmed the PDP electorally: Lai's performance is five percentage points above the average of the surveys published until January 2, which suggested a much more contested electoral contest.

With everything, The leader of the PDP obtained 2.5 million fewer votes than those obtained by the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, in the 2020 presidential elections, benefiting from the division of the opposition, whose candidates were unable to form a coalition.

This lack of understanding in the opposition ranks ended up causing a result for history: the PDP will remain in power for three consecutive terms, something that no party had achieved since the first democratic elections in 1996.

The future of the relationship with China

Throughout the campaign, Lai wielded a four-pillar strategy for engaging with mainland China, in line with Tsai's policies: improving the island's deterrence capabilities, bolstering its economic security, strengthening ties with major democracies in the world and build principled leadership.

During his speech before the media, Lai reiterated this Saturday his commitment to “maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, acting in accordance with the island's “democratic and constitutional order” to maintain the current “status quo” with China..

“We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from China's continued threats and intimidation,” said the president-elect, who will try to resume “dialogue” and “cooperation” with Beijing on the principles of “dignity” and “parity.”

For its part, China stated this Saturday that “reunification” with Taiwan is “inevitable”, despite the victory of Lai, whom Beijing considers “a danger.” The vote “will not hinder the inevitable trend towards reunification” of the country, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Chinese office responsible for relations with Taiwan. Chen warned that China will not tolerate “separatist activities” in Taiwan.

Election campaign in Taiwan.

The United States joined that call. Asked by journalists about Washington's position, President Joe Biden said this Saturday: “We do not support independence”.

The president's statements came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai on his victory in a statement, in which he also noted that the United States is committed to “peace and stability” in the region.

“We look forward to working with Lai (…) and promoting our long-standing unofficial relationship, in line with the one-China policy,” the diplomat stressed in a statement.

In any case, the election of Lai, who defined himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence” in the past, predicts a climate of tension in the Taiwan Strait.

The question will be to what extent Lai can stick to the prudent and moderate path laid out by Tsai.

“The question will be to what extent Lai can stick to the prudent and moderate path outlined by Tsai,” said Amanda Hsiao of the International Crisis Group think tank.

The outgoing president herself made reference to the more combative character of her dolphin in an electoral advertisement broadcast before the elections.

“You are much fiercer than me (…), you step forward and fight against others,” he said in the advertisement, in which the two are seen driving along a picturesque road.

The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

“But I do it for the security of my country (…), because protecting Taiwan's democracy is the most important thing,” Lai responds before the outgoing president gives her the wheel.

Taiwanese society, however, has already begun to turn its back on the continent: Only 30 percent of island citizens identify as Taiwanese and Chinese, while the proportion of those who see themselves solely as Taiwanese amounts to 62.8 percent, according to the latest data from National Chengchi University.

*With information from AFP and EFE

