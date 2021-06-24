Rodrigo De Paul is in the orbit of Atlético de Madrid. Simeone has asked the Wanda Metropolitano board of directors to make an effort so that the Argentine is part of his midfield next season, but Udinese is not making it easy at all. The figure revolves around 35 million euros, but the agreement is not total between clubs, although it is with the player. The colchoneros must make an effort to sign him because It has absolutely everything that Atlético de Madrid needs to reinforce its midfield.
There are many reasons why Atlético de Madrid should sign Rodrigo De Paul, but there is one that stands out above all: the last pass. This season, the colchoneros have taken control of the ball, but, apart from João Félix, they have not had any footballers able to break lines with the pass and give goal assists to his teammates.
The Argentine is the third midfielder in question. The footballer that Simeone needs to accompany Koke. A footballer capable of supporting the team in distribution tasks and who excels in the final meters. This season, in addition, he has had very good numbers with Udinese: he has scored 9 goals and has distributed 10 assists. Figures that can increase with a squad like the rojiblanca.
Another aspect to highlight is the future perspective And it is that, a player of his characteristics, with good dribbling, ability to overcome lines and associate, as well as to shoot from outside the area, he can be the perfect companion for João Félix. The Argentine international would not only fulfill his role on the pitch, but would also be in charge of making the Portuguese shine, who will appreciate having a footballer of these characteristics by his side.
This is just a pill of everything Rodrigo De Paul can offer at the Wanda Metropolitano. A very pleasant first impression of a more than possible future with the red-and-white elastic. Now Atleti has to take the last step and sign him.
Leave a Reply