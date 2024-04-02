The relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli continues in the eye of the storm. On Monday, April 1, on the Argentine entertainment program 'Los Ángeles de la Mañana' ('LAM'), they revealed that the Peruvian model would be upset with the Argentine host. Journalists from that country revealed the reason for this fight between the couple. But that's not all, they sent harsh blows to both of them for not making the end of their romance official in the media. Below are all the details of what happened.

Why would Milett Figueroa be upset with Marcelo Tinelli?

The tension between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli has gained notoriety after the recent revelations of 'The Angels of the Morning' ('LAM'). According to the Argentine journalists of this TV space, Milett would be upset with Marcelo for not considering her on the trip he made to Mexico. Let us remember that Tinelli moved to that country to record some scenes for the Amazon Prime series 'LOL', in which it is speculated that he will be the host.

But not only that, Milett would be even more uncomfortable with him for not taking her to Madrid, Spain, where Marcelo celebrated his 64th birthday.

“What is known now in Marcelo's environment is that she is angry because he went to Mexico and he didn't take her and now she would be even more angry because he went to Madrid with the children. The truth is that with the two daughters there is no vibe,” said the 'LAM' presenter. Yanina Latorrewho questioned Marcelo Tinelli for not buying a plane ticket for Milett Figueroa: “If he loved her so much, he would give her a ticket to Peru.”

When would the relationship between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa have broken down?

The journalist Yanina Latorre also announced that the relationship between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa broke down at the wedding of the Argentine presenter's daughter Candelaria Tinelli.

“Even though he denies it, On the day of Marcelo's daughter's wedding there was a breakup. It is not known if he went to sleep early because he fell asleep with Lolo and she would not have liked it if they argued the next day. Everyone around us agrees that from the day of the wedding there was never any more waves, there was never anything again. “No one saw the fight, when you ask him, he feigns dementia,” the 'LAM' presenter revealed.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say when he found out that Milett Figueroa would not be there for his birthday?

At the beginning of March, Milett Figueroa She arrived in Peru and indicated that she would only be in our country for a few days, since she had to return to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday. Marcelo Tinelli.

It should be noted that Marcelo traveled to Madrid, Spain, with his children to celebrate his birth and Milett only had to express from a distance her best wishes for her boyfriend on this special date. Through her Instagram account, the Peruvian model wrote: “I love you, my love. Happy birthday! Enjoy this family day very much. Soon together.”

Given this, the Argentine driver spoke: “I love you, my life, always. I am really enjoying my children and family. See you soon, my love.”

Milett Figueroa dedicated romantic words to Marcelo Tinelli and he did not hesitate to respond to his girlfriend's greeting. Photo: Instagram capture/Milett Figueroa

