In a move that has captured public attention, Melania Trump, former first lady of the United States, has proposed a renegotiation of her prenuptial agreement with her husband, former President Donald Trumpthis according to information revealed by the portal Page Six.

(Also read: Colombian motorcyclists died in a serious accident in Brazil; families cry out for help).

Although some versions point to a possible divorce, The main reason behind this move is to ensure the future of their only child together, Barron Trump, 17 years old.and guarantee her own financial stability amid the growing controversy surrounding her husband, who despite being the favorite for the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024, faces four federal proceedings.

The original prenuptial agreement was signed by the couple in 2005, but Melania reportedly renegotiated its terms in 2017.points out Sexy Page, which would coincide with Donald Trump’s race for the presidency of the United States.

In the midst of charges against Donald Trump, his wife Melania wants to stay out of the spotlight. See also The PAH announces an agreement between independentists and commons to stop evictions in Catalonia Photo: Michael Reynolds. EFE / EFE

This new revision, however, It has attracted attention precisely because of the recent legal problems faced by the former president.

(Keep reading: Young man murdered his mother so that she would not discover that she was expelled from the university).

Melania Trump has also requested an increase in her personal fortune and in the number of properties in his name.

Although the exact reason behind these requests has not been revealed, there is speculation that they could be related to the increasing legal bills and the ongoing investigations facing Donald Trump.

Photo: Gabriella Audi. AFP

A striking aspect of this renegotiation It is the agreement that Melania would have obtained in exchange for staying by her husband’s sideeven after he was found guilty of defaming the writer and journalist Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual abuse.

(We recommend: ‘It looks like a dog’: impressive video of huge rat captured in a New York location).

As part of this verdict, Donald Trump must compensate Carroll with approximately five million dollars.

Melania Trump’s renegotiated prenuptial agreement also raises major implications for her future and her family’s financial well-being.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL