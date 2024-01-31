The Republicans approved this Tuesday in a committee of the United States Lower House impeachment charges against the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, who is accused of having endangered the security of the country with the entry of undocumented migrants.

The charges were approved in the Homeland Security Committee of the House of Representatives with 18 votes in favor – all Republicans – and 14 against – all Democrats -, the step prior to them being put to a vote in the plenary session.

The vote in plenary could take place as early as next week and Its approval would formally open the impeachment process against Mayorkas at a time when migration and the border are becoming the issue of the electoral campaign.

The charges that Republicans accuse Mayorkas of, also called articles of 'impeachment', are “violation of public trust” and “systematic and deliberate refusal to comply with the law” by not properly handling the situation on the border between the United States and Mexico.

The chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Republican Mark Green, stated this Tuesday that “the final remedy to directly address Secretary Mayorkas' deliberate and systematic disregard for the rule of law is impeachment.”

“After three years of this crisis and a year of investigations and procedures, we must move forward with accountability,” he added.

The committee's ranking Democrat, Bennie Thompson, responded that The impeachment against Mayorkas “is a farce without foundation” and that “the few reasonable Republicans left in the House know it, even if they refuse to admit it.” “The American people deserve better,” he said.

Mayorkas, for his part, made public a six-page letter that he sent to the president of the committee in which He assured that he has provided countless information that “clearly demonstrates” how he is enforcing the law. and regretted that it had not served to stop this “baseless” process.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Security.

“I assure you that your false accusations do not disturb me or divert me from law enforcement and the broader public service to which I remain dedicated,” he said.

Republicans now have a slim 219 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives, Therefore, when they submit the charges to the plenary session, they must receive the support of almost all of its members to be approved.

If the articles prosper, it will be up to the Senate to carry out the impeachment trial against Mayorkas, a process that is almost impossible to succeed since two-thirds of the votes are required in that chamber and the Democrats have the majority.

However, Republicans will try to take advantage of the public exposure of the impeachment trial against the head of the president's immigration policy, Joe Biden, when the issue is becoming very important ahead of the electoral campaign.

In December 2023, at least 302,000 undocumented migrants crossed the southern border from Mexico to the United States, an unprecedented number. During fiscal year 2023, 2.4 million people were detained, which is also a record.

The White House and senators from both parties have negotiated an immigration agreement – the details of which are unknown – to address the current border crisis, but the former president and Republican candidate, Donald Trump (2017-2021), and his allies in Congress They oppose its prosperity.

