The soap opera villain Serge Sendelit’s found involved in a great scandal. Businessman Jorge Reynosoex-husband of actress and singer Pilar Montenegro (former member of Garibaldi), accuses the Mexican actor of having stolen, allegedly, some properties that oscillate 50 million pesos. One of these would have been sold to the actress and comedian María Elena Saldañabetter known as “The Guereja”.

Jorge Reynoso, in an interview with television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, announced that filed a lawsuit against Sergio Sendelbefore the corresponding authorities, making it very clear that he wants him in jail.

“Here we are not going to spare a single resource until he sees the Sendels in prison. This man brought the villain of the novels to real life, nothing more than in real life there is a prison, when he plays the villain in novels, ends the cut, leaves the forum and goes home, but what he did here as a villain is going to have consequences,” he said. Jorge Reynoso, husband of Puerto Rican singer Noelia.

Before all this, a rumor arose that “La Güereja” could be left on the street, having bought a house, apparently stolen.

In an interview for the program “Gossip no like”, Sylvia Paulette Prado, sister of Jorge Reynoso, pointed out that María Elena Saldaña will not be kicked out of the housesince the comedian was supposedly deceived by Sergio Sendel, buying said property in good faith, “here there is no buyer in good faith with the exception of Mrs. María Elena Saldaña”.

Sylvia Paulette Prado mentioned that if “La Güereja” cooperates with them, it is likely that they will only change her address. “We are going to demonstrate the education and way of being in which we were raised, if the lady is a third party in good faith, that is how we are going to handle things. The word ‘echar’ sounds very abrupt, the problem is that she lives in the house that belonged to my father, which has many memories for my cousins ​​and my aunts”.

Until now, Maria Elena Saldana He hasn’t said anything about it. On the other hand, Jorge Reynoso stated that there will be no negotiation with actor Sergio Sendel, so you will have to face the consequences. “This is not negotiable, all the writings are ready, it is already in all the courts, I want it to be carried out through criminal proceedings and later the civil one.”