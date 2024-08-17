Once again in the same summer transfer market, the central defender of Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been linked to a European football club, a few weeks ago the Anderlecht from Belgium was interested in his services.
Now, according to information from the journalist of AS Mexico, Cesar Huertahe Turin Serie A wants to sign the Mexican footballer, however, it has revealed some details that complicate the departure of the 22-year-old to Europe in this transfer market, where the main impediment is the muscle injury from which he is recovering.
“Torino is one of the first teams that responded positively to Chiquete’s agency, who sought the services of an agency based in Europe. They are following up on him, the club is interested, but the feasibility of the operation has to be seen and it is because he is injured.
“The injury issue is that it coincided with the closing of the markets of most of the European leagues, including Italy, which close on August 31 and in 15 days, Jesús Orozco Chiquete has still not recovered. The hope of Guadalajara and it is not certain because it is a muscular issue, the intention is that his recovery will be completed on September 7,” he mentioned. Vegetable garden on his YouTube channel.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It should also be noted that the Sacred Flock has not received any formal offer from the Italian team, so there are no negotiations yet, although it left the door open to the possibility of sending its proposal before the close of the summer market.
As if that were not enough, the Guadalajara team could avoid the departure of its player, since they would at least accept an offer of 6 million dollars and they have very few options to cover the loss of one of their starters in central defense.
#Jesús #Orozco #Chiquetes #departure #Torino #complicated
Leave a Reply