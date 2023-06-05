The effects of aggression Russia launched against Ukraine on February 24 last year already feel in Moscow. In recent days, several drones loaded with explosives that were allegedly launched from the Ukrainian border fell on the Russian capital, almost 500 kilometers.

Then one fell near the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who lives outside Moscow, in Novo-Ogariovo, where he has a mansion. Between the Ukrainian border and the Russian capital there are more than 450 kilometers, a distance that the drones supposedly used by Ukraine can reach since these devices have a range of between 800 and 1,000 kilometers.

The attacks, so far, have not left fatalities, but there have been several. In fact, on May 3 there was one against the building of the kremlin which was stopped by the anti-aircraft defenses of the Moscow presidential complex.

But traditional Russian anti-aircraft capability, designed to prevent enemy aircraft and missiles from flying over, seems incapable of intercepting these aircraft. Ukrainian drones fly just a few meters above the ground, making them imperceptible to Russian radar.

The war can also be seen as the first long, sustained conflict where the two sides use drones in combined and integrated operations.

These episodes are bringing the war to Russian territory itself and give a reality check to its citizens who until now had not felt the effects of the war, in addition to warning about a new chapter that the conflict is entering.

According to his expert Keir Giles, “it also happens with cyber defense and with the relationship between cyber defense and drones. It is clear that there is a very prominent and little-public role of cyber confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian drone operators, a kind of cat-and-mouse game in which adversaries seek to seize control” of enemy aircraft.

while the swiss ‘Center for Security Studies’ He assures in a note that “the war in Ukraine is shaping how the military thinks about the use of drones and normalizing the use of these devices because the context changes from anti-terrorism to conventional warfare.”

A man walks through the rubble of a residential building after a drone attack in kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: EFE/ Sergey Dolzhenko

However, a question remains in the air. Where is Ukraine getting these drones for these operations? A first version maintains that the drone model that kyiv is using would be one of national manufacture, the UJ-22. It has hundreds and can continually make more.

The other version of the attacks is even more worrisome for the Russian government. According to this alternative version, which European diplomatic sources take seriously and do not rule out, it would actually be attacks with A-2 Synitsa drones, which only have the capacity to fly for one hour, so Ukraine would be managing to introduce them by land until very close to the center of Moscow. The Kremlin would be silent, according to this version, because of how embarrassing it would be to have Ukrainian agents practically in Moscow and launching drones without being detected.



The UJ-22 can carry payloads of up to 50 kilos and flies at a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour, so if they were being launched from the border it would take at least three hours to reach Moscow without being detected.

Their almost 1,000 kilometer range with explosive charges puts them within range of Russian critical infrastructures such as military barracks, power plants, airports, or arms and ammunition production factories. They would also have the ability to attack Crimea, the Ukrainian province Russia forcibly annexed in 2014.

The day with the most attacks for now was May 30. Moscow received more than 25 drones and although it was able to shoot down many with electronic warfare measures, it could not prevent several explosions and damage to the buildings against which the devices impacted.

President Putin said on public television that Ukraine was trying to provoke Russia: “You can see that this is what they (the Ukrainians) are looking for: to provoke us. We’ll see what we’ll do.” Russia has threatened several times to escalate its attacks on Ukraine, but on the ground its forces do not appear to have the capacity to go beyond the territory occupied so far.



He also said that kyiv seeks to “intimidate Russian citizens and attack residential buildings. This is, of course, a clear sign of terrorist activity.” And because Russia treats these attacks as terrorist attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said he hoped Western capitals would condemn them.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The United States, for example, said it did not support these operations. Others, however, remain silent and even support these attacks, as the British Foreign Secretary did when he assured that “Ukraine has the right to project its force beyond its borders” to defend itself against Russia.

The former Russian president and Putin’s right-hand man, Dimitri Medvedev, who in this war has stood out as one of the most bellicose in Moscow and has threatened several times to use nuclear weapons, said that the United Kingdom “is de facto leading a war not declared against Russia” and that the British are “our eternal enemy”.

The Russian Armed Forces have been bombing Ukrainian cities since the start of the war on February 24 last year, regardless of whether the bombs fall on military or civilian targets. The European Commission called on Russia “not to use these incidents as a pretext to further escalate its illegal aggression against Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine looks the other way. Her government assures: “we observe (the attacks) with great pleasure and we predict that they will increase, but of course we have no direct relationship with them.” Ukrainian drones have attacked ammunition depots, fuel depots and military bases on Russian territory in recent months. On May 31, they attacked two refineries in the Krasnodar region.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, had said the day before the Ukrainian drones fell on Moscow that he was outraged that Muscovites were leading a normal life while Ukrainians suffered constant shelling by Russian troops.

In any case, the Center for Security Studies’ report says that “European countries should adjust their drone acquisition strategies to include a greater range of drones but also to integrate the use that small drones can give to support forces. of Earth. European governments must invest in their underdeveloped air defenses and, given changes in airspace, acquire effective countermeasures against small drones.”

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS