He Senator Bob Menendez, For decades one of Colombia’s strongest allies in the US Congress, announced last week his resignation as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The senator made the decision after prosecutors in New York They filed charges against him, and his wife, for corruption. Prosecutors allege that Menéndez received bribes to further the interests of friends or associates.

In a raid that was carried out at his residence, authorities found more than $500,000 in gold bars and cash, which they say is part of the payments he received.

The senator, who denies the charges, decided to resign as president of the Commission to concentrate on his defense. Of course, also because of the pressure among his own party to step aside while the process progresses.

Although Menéndez remains part of the committee and therefore can still vote, By resigning from the presidency, he loses the power he had to decide the calendar, which includes moving ambassador nominations and scheduling hearings, among other things.

On paper, Colombia would be losing an ally. In fact, it was recently learned that the country had hired FGS Global, a lobbying and strategic communications company. The person in charge of the Colombia account in the company is Adam Sharon, who was head of communications in this same commission but, above all, very close to Menéndez.

Money found in Senator Menéndez’s residence.

Although they do not say it upfront, it is evident that the contract also sought to position itself against a Menéndez who has lost influence today.

But a deeper look would indicate that The senator’s departure could even be convenient for the interests of the current Colombian government.

Over the years Menéndez was a great defender of Colombia and aid for the country. In fact, last year he introduced a law he called the US-Colombia Strategic Relations Act whose intention was to deepen and expand the bilateral alliance.

“As our countries celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations this year, it is time for the United States and Colombia to anchor our strategic partnership in current realities and not in the ghosts of the past. We must take advantage and breathe new life into our relationship to liberate the potential that our people have to offer,” Menéndez said at the time.

The law also designated the country as an Extra NATO Ally of the US, something that President Joe Biden also did on his side.

Menéndez, in addition, He had been pushing for the confirmation of Elizabeth Manes as the new US ambassador to the country.

According to the senator, it is unacceptable that an ally as strong as Colombia has been without a diplomatic representative for more than a year.



But the relationship with Menéndez was problematic. Especially for this new government of Gustavo Petro.

Menéndez’s position towards Colombia and the rest of the region has always passed through Cuba

The senator, who is of Cuban origin, takes a hard-line position not only against the communist regime in Havana but also in the case of Venezuela and Nicaragua, where he sees similar dictatorships.

Given President Petro’s approach to these countries (especially Cuba and Venezuela), relations had become strained. Something that also happened in the government of Juan Manuel Santos, when he declared Hugo Chávez his “new best friend” and set up peace negotiations with the FARC in Cuba.

“Out of his own conviction and for political reasons, Menéndez’s position towards Colombia and the rest of the region has always passed through Cuba. A new president without that emotional attachment could generate a different dynamic,” maintains a former Colombian diplomat.

Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro. Photo: Presidential Press

In fact, The person who will assume the presidency of the Commission has that profile and is also very close to Colombia.

This is Senator Ben Cardin, of Maryland. Cardin has been in the Upper House for 17 years and has dedicated many of them to the region, and particularly to Colombia.

Since 2017, Cardin has been co-chair of the US-Colombia Advisory Group, an initiative of the Atlantic Council think tank. composed of more than 30 personalities from both countries who meet and publish periodic reports where they make recommendations to improve bilateral relations.

The US and Colombia have a strong and productive diplomatic relationship that has withstood economic fluctuations and internal conflicts

“The US and Colombia have a strong and productive diplomatic relationship that has withstood economic fluctuations, internal and external conflicts, global crises, and political transitions in both countries. Today, the relationship is a key pillar of stability in the hemisphere and requires continued and unwavering multiparty support in our Congresses and the sustained attention of policymakers, academics, the private sector and the people of both countries,” Senator Cardin said in one of the most recent reports.

In that same writing, Cardin classified the country as an “indispensable” ally in addressing the region’s most pressing challenges.

A role that now, as future president of the Foreign Relations Commission, he will surely try to deepen.

Cardin’s problem, and therefore for the Colombian government, is that The senator has already announced his retirement as of January 2025.

That is, in 15 months he leaves office and it is not clear who will occupy the presidency from then on.

Something that, of course, It will depend on the results of the elections in November next year and the future of Menéndez before the courts and before the electorate, because first he has to get re-elected.

If Democrats retain control of the upper chamber, and Menéndez remains troubled or does not win re-election, the seat, by seniority, goes to Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Shaheen, unlike Cardin or Menéndez himself, does not have a close history with Colombia.

What he does have is a harsh view on the issue of drugs. because his state has been one of the most affected by the opioid epidemic in the country.

