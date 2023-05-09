Spain is studying stricter rules for the granting of ‘golden visa’ to foreign investors, a benefit that has been in force in the country since 2013 and that has granted thousands of residences and citizenships to foreign investors.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations of that country would be evaluating the possibility of raising the minimum real estate investment because the original amount of 500,000 euros would be obsolete.

How are Colombians left with this new panorama for the second preferred destination to travel and live abroad?

What is the Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa, or gold visa, is a possibility for those who want to reside abroad and have the capital to invest in Europe.

This benefit is a residence visa, mainly granted by Spain, but also by other countries of the European Union.

In Spain, the minimum prices for investment in real estate are around 500,000 euros; that is to say, around 2,576 million Colombian pesos.

This alternative allows you to work and live in said country as a legal resident, have access to the public health and education systems, extend the residence title to their family nucleus and, eventually, apply for Spanish citizenship in just two years of residence.

To get the golden visa There are different channels through which the investment can be made. The real estate is the most popular option and this can be of any type, be it a residential property, a commercial space.

In the case of Colombia, investments abroad can be a true reflection of the success of this policy, Well, according to estimates by Banco de La República, in its latest report on investment by Colombians abroad, corresponding to the first semester of 2022, there is a 55% increase in capital investments outside the country with respect to the same period. of 2021.

Spain is the second preferred destination for Colombian migrants.

Spain, a preferred destination for Colombians

In 2022, 547,000 Colombians went to live in another country. This implies that one in every 100 Colombians left the territory during the past year, which means an increase of 95% between 2021 and 2022.

The trend continues to rise because only in January 2023, the number of emigrants already grew 2.3 times compared to the same month of the previous year

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, the preferred destinations for Colombian migrants are: the United States (34.6%), Spain (23.1%), Ecuador (3.1%), Canada (2, 0%), Panama (1.4%), Mexico (1.1%), Costa Rica (1.1%), and with a minimum percentage Australia, Peru and Bolivia.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute, in 2022 the number of Colombian citizens residing in Spain was 568,034, becoming the Latin American nationality with the greatest presence in the Iberian country.

94% of the golden visa cases were through the purchase of real estate in Spain, the main objective of a possible elimination or tightening of the rule.

A possibility of residence in suspense

Since the golden visa came into effect in 2013, during the government of Mariano Rajoy, 31,000 authorizations have been granted. Of these, 11,464 were granted individually and another 19,805 for family reunification.



Current golden visa rules grant residence permits for three years.

The discussion is divided so far into two alternatives: the first would be raise the minimum investment real estate at the price of other areas, which could lead it to double; that is, one million euros. The second would be completely eliminate the possibility to obtain the golden visa for real estate investment.

Current regulations grant three-year residence permits to foreign citizens who invest at least 500,000 euros in buying a home in the country.

Foreigners can also receive a golden visa investing at least one million euros in shares or more than 2 million euros in Spanish Treasury bonds. However, these investments represent only 6% of the golden visa.

Last year, Spain granted almost 2,500 permits to investors who bought a home for more than 500,000 euros, which accounted for 94% of the new authorizations, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.

There are other ways to obtain the golden visa, either through investments of more than one million euros in deposits or in shares of capital companies in the European country, or more than two million in government bonds.

The shortage of new construction housing in several Spanish cities, as well as the high costs of living and the tensions in rental prices would be the reasons behind an eventual decision.

Why is the measure being reconsidered?

It is true that the Spanish government has not yet given a final verdict on the future of the golden visa, experts say that a decision should be made.

And it is that according to sources consulted by El País, the possibility of obtaining the golden visa through real estate investment would be increasing the pressure on this market, raising prices and cornering the local population, forcing them to reside in other areas where the influence of investors has not reached.

The shortage of new construction housing in several Spanish cities, as well as the high costs of living and the tensions in rental prices would be the reasons behind an eventual decision.

We agreed with the Government to end the shameful Golden Visa. Spain must stop being a money laundering colony of foreign billionaires who inflate house prices and drive out residents. pic.twitter.com/MYAsGe2gEd — Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) May 8, 2023

The Executive intends to redirect these real estate investments to others that, according to them, are more productive.

The idea of ​​taking action on the matter is not new at all. The Más País parliamentary group had already presented a bill at the beginning of the year to eliminate golden visas.

Íñigo Errejón, spokesman for this formation, justified the initiative on the grounds that these credentials encourage speculation in the real estate market.

Más País, one of the protagonists of this debate, maintains that as long as this measure continues, “prices and evicting the residents of their neighborhoods.”

Portugal, Malta, Ireland and Greece are some of the countries that have eliminated or restricted the golden visa.

Other countries have already toughened their policies

This policy is part of a recent wave of amendments to golden visas in some territories of the European Union. Spain would join these nations with an eventual modification.

After the European Commission asked Member States to stop selling citizenship to wealthier investors in 2022, several countries across the European Union have reassessed their golden visa programs.



Ireland closed its program in February, while Greece says it will double the investment threshold to €500,000 in several key locations, including Athens; for their part, malta and the portuguese government have toughened up their programmes.

One of the reasons for the requests from the European Union to review its policies regarding golden visas would be the war In Ukraine, which would have led investors with dubious capital to invest abroad to launder their money.

Faced with this problem, the European Parliament has requested, in addition to studying the relevance of granting a golden visa, Review the controls and studies about who is being granted this benefit.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME