Behavioral psychologist Chantal van der Leest examines behavior in the workplace: who or what determines our daily decisions? Today: time to recover

I am panting with my hands on my knees. The muscles in my shoulders are burning, I can barely control my breathing. My sports buddies next to me are steadily progressing. One hundred and fifty push press we do: an exercise in which you push a heavy bar with weights above your head. You can take breaks in between, but then you have to do another exercise ten times, during which you actively ‘rest’. I still have over forty push pressI didn’t plan well at all. I found it necessary to do forty repetitions in the first round and my body can no longer overcome that effort.

Exactly the same mistake I often make on large projects in my work. I work my way around with great enthusiasm, but ask too much of myself and then meet deadlines. 2500 years ago, the Greek poet Aesop already knew that this is not a convenient method. He wrote the fable of the tortoise and the hare running in a race. The tortoise won because he walked so steadily and slowly, while the hare ran out of the fire and had to take a nap.

Terra Nova Expedition

“Don’t do more than what you can recover from tomorrow,” business strategist Greg McKeown urges me in his book Effortless† Find a rhythm that you can maintain well and do not do more and do not do less. He writes about the Terra Nova expedition of the Norwegians and British to the South Pole in 1911.

The Norwegians ran 15 miles every day, regardless of the conditions. They reached the Pole first and then sailed another 16,000 miles home. The British marched as far as they could every day. On a fine day they made it this far than on a bad day, but they became exhausted and did not recover. They reached the Pole 34 days later than the Norwegians and ultimately did not survive the return journey.



A dramatic example of course, but it does give me something to hold on to. Just like in the gym, my body gives me enough signals that I’m working too hard. Headache, enormous fatigue, sick at the weekend, worrying at night. Sometimes recovery is more important for a good result than perseverance.

