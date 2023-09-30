It was a presentation that raised many eyebrows in The Hague: Wopke Hoekstra is a candidate to become European Commissioner on behalf of the Netherlands. He will be heard by the European Parliament next Monday. And if he passes that hearing, he will become Frans Timmermans’ successor.

In these Hague Affairs, Guus Valk, Lamyae Aharouay and Clara van de Wiel reconstruct how Wopke Hoekstra became the Dutch candidate for the post of European Commissioner. You will hear what happened behind the scenes in The Hague and Brussels, how power and influence work there and how big interests and small intrigues influence politics.

ANP ROBIN UTRECHT

