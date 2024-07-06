Club Deportivo Guadalajara will make its debut in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing Deportivo Toluca at the Akron Stadium this Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m., however, the broadcast of its match will not be through where it had been planned for months.
Through its social networks, the Sacred Flock made it official that in Mexico, the transmission of the game against the Diablos Rojos will be on the Chivas TV streaming signal on its website (CHIVASTV.MX) for members of the portal; while, in the United States, the game can be enjoyed on television by Telemundo and Universo, in addition to the Peacocktv.com streaming signal.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the portal Halftimethe arrival of Amazon Prime Video the broadcasts of the Guadalajara team is a fact and their first duel with this platform will be on Matchday 4 against Mazatlán FC.
The signatures between Chivas and Amazon Prime Video They are ready, they just need to make it official, however, this has not happened due to issues with the contract I had with TUDN.
The reason for the debut of Amazon Prime Video It will be until Matchday 4, which has to do with the fact that it is when the team Fernando Gago returns to play at home after receiving Toluca on Matchday 1, then visits Tijuana and Querétaro, on Matchdays 2 and 3, respectively.
#wont #Chivas #match #broadcast #Amazon #Prime #Video
Leave a Reply