Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have the unenviable task of taking on the perennial Premier League champions on the opening weekend, but the Blues will be buoyed by the key absence in the Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola acolyte Maresca will face his former boss at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after enduring a difficult start to his time at Chelsea. The Italian’s squad remains bloated and questions remain over the team’s makeup, but Maresca is adamant he is building something for the long term.
Sunday’s clash that kicks off the 2024/25 season will therefore not define his reign at the Bridge. However, a win over City would certainly win over a demanding fan base immediately. And a major absence from Guardiola’s team allows for dreams of a surprise upset.
The man who never loses a football match finally lost one at the end of the 2023/24 season. Rodri only suffered one defeat last season, as City lifted their fourth consecutive Premier League title, and Guardiola’s side struggled noticeably in his absence.
City are averaging 2.38 points per game with Rodri in the team, but just 1.72 when he is not. The Spaniard has missed 18 league games since joining the club and City have lost seven of them.
The statistics point to a tough game for Guardiola’s side on Sunday, with the City boss confirming Rodri’s absence. The midfielder retired at half-time of the Euro 2024 final on July 14 through injury and has not played any part in pre-season.
Guardiola said there was “no chance” Rodri would play against Maresca’s Blues.
“We’ll have to start training him and see how he feels when he starts to move his body,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s match.
Although Rodri’s injury is believed to be minor, his absence from pre-season means the midfielder will have to ease back into training. It seems possible he will return to training ahead of City’s second game of the season at home to Ipswich Town, but there is no guarantee Rodri will be involved next weekend.
City should be able to cope without Rodri next weekend, but Pep would like to have his key midfield player available for the game against West Ham on August 31.
