The season in the MLS is advanced and each of the clubs continues to work at forced marches to be able to make a difference and get closer to the long-awaited dream.
So far, the two leading teams in each of the conferences are Cincinnati, who leads the Eastern Conference with 51 points; For its part, in the West, St. Louis City is the leader with 41 units, being one of the surprise clubs of the contest.
Why won’t MLS have games for the next two weeks?
However, a game break is coming in Major League Soccer, where the competition will be on pause for the start of the Leagues Cup, and the presentation of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who this Friday will be debuting with Inter Miami when he face the Blue Cross Machine.
When do games return to MLS?
And the pause will be prolonged, and will resume activities until the next sunday august 20, with the match between Columbus Crew and Cincinnati. That is to say, it will be little more than a month that the American competition is on pause.
The last game was played last Saturday, between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the LA Galaxy, in a game that ended with a favorable score of 4-2 for the squad led by coach D’Agostino.
This is how a pause is coming in the competition of the country of stars and stripes, a case similar to that of Liga MX.
