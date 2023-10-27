This Saturday, October 28, one of the most anticipated matches in Spanish football will take place. This Saturday, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in a match that could be crucial for the future of the season since who wins the three points. It will be a blow to his rival. In these types of matches they are always marked by controversy and this time, it will not be less, in fact, the controversy has already been served before the match even begins.
And it has nothing to do with what we will see on the field of play, our gaze will be on the managers’ area, on the boxes. And the top leader of Real Madrid will not sit in the box at the Montjuic Stadium. Today we will bring you the reason for this decision by Florentino Pérez for this Saturday:
Why won’t Florentino Pérez be in the Montjuic box?
It all begins with the words of one of the culés directors, Miquel Camps, in which he incited hatred against Vinicius: “It’s not racism, he deserves a slap in the face for being a clown and a lazy person. What do these unnecessary and meaningless bicycles represent in the middle of the field?” The leader published on the social network X with the Brazilian’s controversial play against Braga in the UEFA Champions League. Although this message was later deleted, it had a great impact.
The reason why Florentino will not travel to Montjuic is related to these words and the absence of an apology from FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana club has not shown its face after these words from Miquel Camps, something that has bothered the Real Madrid team a lot.
2The tension already seemed to have risen after Joan Laporta’s words in which he suggested that the Negreira case was a smear campaign directed by Real Madrid. This has been the straw that breaks the camel’s back for 1.
