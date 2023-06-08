The most popular soccer video game will undergo an identity change that could have a high impact on the successful franchise from the next 2024 edition that is scheduled to go on sale at the end of September of this 2023.
In the most recent edition, EA Sports unveiled the trailer for the FIFA video game edition, as it nears an inevitable makeover. The franchise will release its next installment in a few months, which will have a historic impact, since it will carry a new name with which it hopes to maintain the fame and affection of its users.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Electronic Arts and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) they were in negotiations during the last months for the license to use the name.
The soccer governing body would have asked the American company for a billion dollars to keep the name for four more years, according to Jeff Grubbspecialized journalist.
The contract between AE and the FIFA concludes in December, so in the remainder of this year they will launch FIFA 23 (the last one with this license) and in 2023 the new one will come out EA Sports FC. That way, it won’t carry the name of FIFA 24 and will change to EA Sports FC.
EA Sports announced that it will have more than 300 licenses within the change, so they aim to deliver more than 19 thousand players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues to their loyal followers. Championships such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Serie A will continue exclusively with the brand, as well as South American tournaments at the club level.
EA Sports FC will retain their game modes from Ultime Team, Career Mode and Volta Soccer of FIFA. In addition, it plans to expand to other digital platforms to compete with the eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer).
#wont #FIFA #called #Sports
Leave a Reply