Portugal is in full preparation for Euro 2024! The Portuguese team, which is part of the outsiders of the European competition, will play a friendly match against Sweden this Thursday. A game that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play.
Portuguese fans will review their selection in 2024! This Thursday Portugal challenges Sweden. Roberto Martínez will take advantage of this friendly match to fine-tune the last automatisms, a few months before Euro 2024. However, he will not have Cristiano Ronaldo. If the Al-Nassr forward is one of the 32 called up, he will not be included in the list, like seven other of his teammates.
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to rest
A well thought out choice by the Portuguese team. Cristiano Ronaldo has had very little downtime of late. Therefore, CR7 was entitled to a little more rest before joining the national team. So he's enjoying a family vacation. At 39 years old, he intends to arrive in great shape for next summer's European competition.
Portugal will next face Slovenia on March 26. For that meeting, it is expected that the Portuguese star will be in the final call and be active.
