Queen Camila, wife of Carlos III, will not receive the income that the British Parliament allocated annually to the previous monarch consort of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, who every year received 359,000 pounds (419,000 euros) for his official commitments.

This is clear from a report released this Friday by the so-called National Audit Office (NAO) on the finances of the Royal House of this country, which reveals that the activities carried out by the wife of Carlos III will be paid for with money extracted from the so-called Sovereign Fund and that the consort will not be assigned a separate payment.

The independent report carried out by the Royal Household regulator examines the funding structures of the royal family as part of the NAO’s work to improve transparency.

The document outlines several considerations for the future and suggests that The new reign of Carlos III, with a schedule that is expected to be busier than that of his mother, Elizabeth II, in her last years, could “substantially alter future financing needs”.

The report compares Camilla’s situation with that of her late father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, and confirms that “Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annual income” but that her official activities “will be financed from the Sovereign Fund.”

The father of Carlos III continued to receive the aforementioned sum of 359,000 pounds each year despite changes in the way in which royal activities were paid for by the taxpayer.

That way, the old Civil List, from which Isabel II received a payment and various subsidies from the Government to cover official expenses, was replaced by the aforementioned Sovereign Fundwhich is based on a percentage of the profits from the Crown Estate.

However, a new legislation introduced in 2011 maintained a clause that affected Prince Felipe, who retired from his activities in 2017 and died in 2021, so that he could continue to receive his annual income for life.

The report also points out that the future program of official acts of King Carlos III could affect future financing.

It can reasonably be assumed that the King will host more events and travel to more engagements within the UK and abroad at the request of the Government.

“Each king and queen have their own interests and priorities that affect their schedule of activities”indicates the document.

In this way, the report recalls that the late Elizabeth II “cut expenses on events and travel in recent years, partly due to the global covid-19 pandemic.”

EFE