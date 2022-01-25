The site stated that the belief that the Ukrainians will collapse as soon as Vladimir Putin’s army attacks them with tanks and planes may be wrong.

He added that opinion polls show that Ukrainians will fight the Russians and engage in civil resistance if Russia invades their country.

And 9 percent of Ukrainians said they plan to travel outside their country.

And while Putin is a geopolitical mastermind by all assessments, he may be confused about Ukraine.

Experts expected that the Ukrainian people would resist a Russian incursion, whether small or large, with ferocity, and it bypassed Moscow in its belief that the invasion of Ukraine would be easy.

Ukraine has undergone massive changes since 2014, that is, since the outbreak of the last war with Russia, in which it forcibly annexed the Crimea peninsula.

The most likely scenario would be for Russia to launch a massive cyberattack on Ukraine, cut off power to it, and then eliminate the Ukrainian air force and its meager navy and destroy any major weapons caches and supplies of drones.

The goal is to force Kiev to sit at the negotiating table in which Moscow has the upper hand.

But the Ukrainians will resist, and this strong resistance can ensure that Moscow is embroiled in a conflict that turns into a quagmire.

Russia is currently mobilizing between 120-140 thousand soldiers on the borders of Ukraine, but experts estimate that it needs 200 thousand as a minimum for a large-scale invasion, and Moscow has not started the logistical activities that precede the military operations.