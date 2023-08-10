A Court of Appeals for USA upheld a $350,000 fine imposed on Twitter Inc., now renamed X, by the District of Columbia Court for have been slow to allow the registration of the account of former president Donald Trump.

The ruling revealed that the office of special counsel Jack Smith, which obtained the warrant as part of its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, had asked a judge to bar Twitter from disclosing the existence of the warrant.

The account registration was not served on Trump, as the District Court for Columbia found “reasonable grounds to believe” that the former president would “jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence.”

According to court documents published Wednesday, Prosecutors argued that alerting the former president would “seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him the opportunity to destroy evidence or modify his conduct..

In the ruling, the Court of Appeals rejected the social network’s objections to the non-disclosure order and upheld the penalty for civil contempt imposed by the trial judge.

Twitter, currently X, suspended Trump’s account for “incitement to violence” after the assault on the Capitol in 2021, but Elon Musk rehabilitated it last year after acquiring the social network, although the former president, who seeks to reach the White House in 2024, has not posted anything on it again.

According to the documentation revealed this Wednesday, the District Court of Columbia granted the Special Prosecutor’s Office led by Smith an order to search the account last January, while prohibiting Twitter from “revealing the existence” of said order.

That veto generated a dispute between Twitter and the Prosecutor’s Office, which the Court of Appeals finally agreed with, prohibiting Trump from being notified. about the intervention of your account.

Trump appeared last week before that court where he pleaded not guilty to the four crimes charged against him, with sentences of up to 20 years in prison, for having tried to reverse the 2020 elections in which he lost against Joe Biden and for having instigated the assault on the Capitol

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. See also Who is Ke Huy Quan, the actor who came to the US as a refugee and won an Oscar for best supporting actor? Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the former president of having deliberately lied when denouncing false electoral fraud and of having devised a plan to reverse the results of the elections that led to the assault on the Capitol in 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress to prevent the ratification of Biden’s victory.

This is the third criminal charge against the former president, also accused in NY for bribing the porn actress Stormy Daniels and in Miami for having illegally taken classified documents when leaving power, a case also investigated by prosecutor Jack Smith.

The legal proceedings against him, however, have not diminished the popularity of Trump, a great favorite in the Republican primaries ahead of the 2024 elections, in which he aspires to fight Biden again.

