The French Constitutional Council ruled on Wednesday on a demand by the left-wing opposition to organize a referendum on pensions with the aim of annulling the law that delays the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

(Also read: Demonstrations in France: 108 police officers injured and 291 arrested)

The constitutionality control body, which already rejected a similar referendum proposal on April 14, also made by left-wing parliamentarians, will make public his decision late in the afternoon on this new wording that tries to overcome the obstacles encountered by the first.

(You can read: France fears shortage of abortion pills due to judicial bid in the United States)

For the opposition and the unions, which this Monday organized the thirteenth day of mobilization against the pension reform with hundreds of thousands of people in the streets, it would be an opportunity to try to annul what they have not achieved with their protests.

But in reality, neither one nor the other have much hope that the Constitutional Council will give the green light to the organization of the so-called Shared Initiative referendum (RIP, in its acronym in French), which in any case would need to meet to hold a few 4.8 million signatures.

(You may be interested in: What will the United States and its allies do if China decides to invade Taiwan?)

The main reason is the motivation of their opinion of April 14, in which the constitutional magistrates noted that the RIP proposal does not imply a real reform as required by the regulations so that it can be carried outto the extent that its content -to prevent the minimum retirement age from exceeding 62 years- did not imply a change when it was presented.

And it is that when it was formalized on April 13, the new pension law had not yet been enacted (that happened on the 15th) and therefore, formally, the minimum retirement age was 62 years.

It must be taken into account, on the other hand, that a RIP cannot be called to annul a legislative provision that has been enacted less than a year ago.

(Furthermore: the Constitutional Council gives Macron a ‘support’ and validates his pension reform)

Beyond the viability of this proposal, the unions and the opposition have placed some hope in a bill that has been presented to annul the delay in the minimum retirement age to 64, which will be debated in the National Assembly on next June 8.

Another initiative that, taking into account the current relations of force in Parliament, and in particular the bulging majority of the right in the Senate, seems unlikely to prosper.

In any case, and to apply pressure, the unions have set a new date for a national mobilization against the pension reform on June 6, that is, two days before the examination of the bill.

EFE