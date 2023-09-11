Christie’s announced this Monday that will auction six pairs of chairs from the Coronation of Charles III on October 13the sale of which will go to raise funds for four charities chosen by the British kings.

These organizations, as revealed today by the bidding house in a statement, They are Emmaus UK, SafeLives, The Prince’s Trust and The Prince’s Foundation and they will share the money raised equally.

This is an auction specially commissioned by the British sovereigns as they will be offering some of the chairs used by members of royalty and other dignitaries during the event. Coronation of the sovereign celebrated last May 6.

King Charles III of Great Britain holds the Sword of State during the Coronation Ceremony.

The sale will be held globally on The Collector, the international online platform of the renowned house for decorative arts, which takes place twice a year in London, Paris and New Yorkwhere live bidding can be followed from October 13 to November 3.

Designed and created by Rugby-based manufacturers NEJ Stevenson, in collaboration with The Snowdon School of Furniture, Sustainably obtained British oak wood was used in its manufacture, as detailed in the aforementioned note.

Many of the chair frames were created by six young graduates of the aforementioned school while the upholstery of the one hundred chairs used in the royal event was completed thanks to the so-called royal upholstery team, based in Frogmore, in the English county. of Windsor.

Its manufacture follows the royal tradition of designing chairs for each ceremony throughout the last 20th century.

Monarchs Charles III and Camilla with other members of the royal family, after the coronation.

For the Coronation of Edward VII in 1902 lThe chairs chosen showed the influence of the craft movement of the timewhile in 1911, for that of sovereign George V, the chairs were typically Edwardian in style, with leather upholstery.

In 1937, for that of George VI, the royal monogram was engraved on the back in front of the velvet upholstery and in 1953for the Coronation of Elizabeth II, the design was very similar to that used by her father, King George VI, which also showed the monarch’s monogram in front of a velvet in shades of blue.

Each pair of chairs will be offered to the highest bidder on consecutive days for an amount ranging between £2,000 and £4,000 in London.between 3,000 and 5,000 dollars in New York and between 2,000 and 4,000 euros in Paris.

EFE

