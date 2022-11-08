in the middle of great uncertainty and also a lot strainmillions of Americans will go to the polls this Tuesday to vote in mid-term elections that will define control of the Congress for the next two years as well as governorships and other key positions in various states of the country.

For several weeks the polls have favored the Republicans and everything indicates that the elephant party will recover at least the House of Representatives and maybe also the Senate.

But given how close some of the races are, the country could be heading into a new period of electoral chaos like the one experienced in the 2020 presidentialplagued by allegations of fraud, recounts and lawsuits.

Joe Biden, on October 6 in New York

In fact, in one of the foreseen scenarios -and one that is very feasible- it could take not only weeks but months until the control of the Upper House is defined.

Currently, the polls that measure the so-called “generic vote” (the preference of Americans for one or another party) agree that the Republicans are slightly favorites at the national level: el 46.6 percent of those consulted say they will vote for candidates from this party against a 45.5 which would favor Democrats.

In the case of Camera, and given the local nature of these races, the advantage predicts wins in competitive districts currently held by Democrats. According to the portal 538, which measures and evaluates polls throughout the country, this translates into a chance of victory of 82 percent.

The question, at this point, is how big the new majority would be and if the victory can be claimed as soon as the polls close or it will have to wait a few hours or days. Most models point to an advantage between 15 and 50 seats for an organ of 435 seats and where at least 218 are required to control it.

If, as many think, the Republicans have a formidable night, the results – at least to confirm their victory – will be known almost immediately.

This scenario could occur if they do well on the east coast of the country, which is the one that first closes the polling stations and where they could prevail in races where until recently they were not even competitive, especially in New York and New Jersey.

If that happens, there’s no need to wait for West Coast states like California (three hours later), since those results would be irrelevant to determine the winner.

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Something that is possible given the bad moment that the Democrats are experiencing and that has sunk their electoral aspirations in this cycle even in areas of the country that were considered strongholds.

But if they manage to survive the onslaught in the east, eyes will be on the results at the other end of the country, which are closed later due to the time zone.

Still no one believes that they will be able to retain the Low camera, just extend the official announcement and maybe limit losses.

More than an ideological issue, the Democrats were pushed to the wall by an economic crisis that has been marked by historical inflation and high gasoline prices and that voters attribute to those in power.

That same scenario is transferred to the Senate where the Republicans, in principle, would have everything to win. But his victory is still up in the air given the selection of controversial candidates in states that are considered “swing” or oscillatingwhere neither party has a clear majority.

That is why, according to 538, at this moment his chances of victory in the Upper House are 54 percent versus 46 percent for the Democrats. I mean, she’s much tighter. And everything indicates that the control will be defined with what happens in four states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

At this point, according to the polls, these four races have technical ties. But the Democrats, if they want to retain the majority, they must win in three.

If current polls are correct, Democrats would win Pennsylvania and Arizona and Republicans Georgia and Nevada, giving them a 51-49 victory. The problem is that they are all within the margin of error.

In fact, there is a nightmarish outcome that has everyone speculating.

In Georgia, election laws provide that the winner — between former football player Herschel Walker (Republican) and Pastor Raphael Warnock (Democrat) — must get 50 percent or more of the vote. But right now, according to the polls, neither of them would pass the threshold. Walker has 49.5 percent of the voting intentions and Warnock 49 percent.

That result would force a special election in December to define the winner. Of course, if the Republicans win Pennsylvania or Arizonaa, in addition to Nevada, they would not have to wait for the result in Georgia to claim victory.

Campaign for the mid-term elections in the United States.

But the possibility of something like this happening is high, which is generating a lot of uncertainty in a country that has not yet recovered from the trauma of 2020 when Donald Trump refused to accept the results and caused an entire constitutional crisis.

Both parties, given how close the contest is, are already enlisting armies of lawyers to demand elections. And the Republicans, led by Trump, have again begun to air the specter of fraud.

Also, since many states have changed their electoral systems and will now count votes by hand, it could be several days before the final result is known. And to that is added the counting of the early vote, which in some cases will only be counted once the polls close.

Something similar to what happened in 2020 when Trump He was ahead in the count of the face-to-face vote, but he was giving ground -and ended up losing- when the absentee vote entered. Although no fraud was ever proven despite the former president’s 50 lawsuits, this climate of anxiety and Trump’s claims ended up causing the violent mob that took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden. .

Likewise, if the election is decided by a handful of votes, Democrats would be inclined to follow the same demand-and-recount script that marked the election two years ago.

That is why much will depend on the margins of victory in these four states. If, for example, it is only one seat that separates winners from losers, there could be a new outbreak and nobody rules out violence.

A skein that will only begin to unravel once the posts are closed and there is more clarity about the final count.

Democratic campaign for the midterm elections in the United States.

In any case, at least in the House, the republicans they have already begun to make government plans. In an interview this weekend with CNN, its leader in the lower house, Kevin McCarthy, said that one of the main objectives will be to pass a law to control the border crisis that is causing the arrival of millions of illegal immigrants. Likewise, attack inflation, the increase in crime and investigations against the Biden administration.

In particular, he mentioned one to evaluate the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. McCarthy also did not rule out initiating an impeachment process against the president, one of the powers of the House of Representatives and which will be almost a demand of many of the new members who are ardent supporters of former President Trump and want to charge Biden for the two processes that they opened to the Republican president.

Trump, moreover, would be the big winner tonight if the predictions come true, since he “fingered” a large number of the candidates and would show that he is still very popular among the base.

In fact, many speculate that he is ready to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections and that he will do so once the victory in the legislative elections is confirmed.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON